PHOTOS: 17 times bisexual ‘Big Brother’ hunk Gabriel Santana left everyone hot & bothered

Gabriel Santana’s thirst traps are raising temperatures around the world.

The 24-year-old is a former child star who first made a name for himself on the Brazilian series Chiquitas. He went on to star in the musical comedy series Z4, the drama program Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar, and the telenovela Pantanal.

In 2023, he was part of the cast on Big Brother Brazil 23 and was the 11th housemate eliminated.

That same year, he publicly came out as bisexual and is currently in a relationship with writer Erick Mafra.

Santana has since become a powerful voice for LGBTQ+ young people in his native Brazil.

“I remember that when I was a teenager, there was no discussion about bisexuality, you were either straight or gay,” he told the Brazilian outlet GShow last year.

“I discovered I was bisexual when I was 19. Today, at 23, I have spent more time in my life believing in this binary sexual orientation than really understanding the possibility of a sexuality that made more sense to me.”

Santana is doing his part to bring more queer visibility to South America and around the world. We stan a bisexual king!

We’re excited to see where Santana’s international career goes next, but in the mean time get to know him a little better through these images from his scorching hot Instagram page …