PHOTOS: 24 male celebs dripping in bisexuality

Bisexual celebrities can’t ever seem to win–they’re either criticized as too straight or too gay, and it often directly correlates with the gender of their current partner. It doesn’t work like that, kittens.

Imagine having to perpetually defend your sex life when you’re actually part of the ‘invisible majority’ in LGBTQ America. According to a Gallup poll, nearly three-fifths of queer adults in America identify as bisexual. Still, the community deals with an obscene amount of biphobia and erasure.

It sometimes seems like the world would rather empower stars who wear the costumes of queerness rather than the individuals who bear it on their skin.

But never here. We know your identity doesn’t cease to exist just because it doesn’t come with a cowbell, and you can sleep with, date, and marry the opposite sex without losing your gay lust. Or vice versa.

The most effective agent of change is visibility, so we’d like to take a moment to thank the out and proud bisexual celebrities helping usher in a new era of representation, embracing desire as a gut instinct instead of a rule…