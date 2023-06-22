PHOTOS: 24 male celebs dripping in bisexuality

Bisexual celebrities can’t ever seem to win–they’re either criticized as too straight or too gay, and it often directly correlates with the gender of their current partner. It doesn’t work like that, kittens.
Imagine having to perpetually defend your sex life when you’re actually part of the ‘invisible majority’ in LGBTQ America. According to a Gallup poll, nearly three-fifths of queer adults in America identify as bisexual. Still, the community deals with an obscene amount of biphobia and erasure.
It sometimes seems like the world would rather empower stars who wear the costumes of queerness rather than the individuals who bear it on their skin.
But never here. We know your identity doesn’t cease to exist just because it doesn’t come with a cowbell, and you can sleep with, date, and marry the opposite sex without losing your gay lust. Or vice versa.
The most effective agent of change is visibility, so we’d like to take a moment to thank the out and proud bisexual celebrities helping usher in a new era of representation, embracing desire as a gut instinct instead of a rule…
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X basically crowned himself the king of gayness in recent years, so he broke the internet when he came out as bicurious in January 2023. He tweeted, “be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual…. that was my last time coming out the closet i promise,” and we’re sure there are enough abs and sultry lyrics to go around.
Nicole Tortorella
Actor Nico Tortorella is a bisexual nonbinary, cougar-dating, zombie-killing warrior if there ever was one. But they cemented themselves and their career by celebrating both ends of the spectrum. Their currently in a polyamorous marriage with fitness guru Bethany C. Meyers, who is also gender fluid.
Not your typical husband and wife duo but so much more fun.
Diplo*
We love Diplo. He’s one of the coolest guys in music. But we never thought about wanting to have sex with Diplo until he came out on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast as “not not gay” and has let dude(s) service him. Being the womanizer that he is, that surely means he is not not bisexual, and we’re ready to volunteer as tribute so he can have receipts.
We’re leaving the asterisk until then.
Ronen Rubinstein
911 Lone Star‘s Ronen Rubinstein might be having hot fictional sex with his costar, openly gay actor Rafael L. Silva. However, that TV romance became hotter when Rubinstein proudly came out as bisexual in April 2021. We love when our fantasies turn out closer to reality than we imagined, even if the actor is currently married to a woman.
Billy Joe Armstrong
Green Day might’ve been responsible for millennial teenage angst; however, lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong was also a rare emblem of bisexuality in the 90s. In 1995, he told the Advocate, “I’ve always been bisexual. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in. I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of, ‘Oh, I can’t.'” Well, wake us up when this biphobia ends!
Jason Mraz
Whether you’re a man or a woman, Jason Mraz could still be yours. He officially came out as bisexual in 2018, and in 2021 the Grammy winner reminded America any boy would be lucky to have him. He posted a TikTok of him rollerskating to the dubbed audio, “I don’t have a boyfriend and I don’t want one. And if I wanted one, I can have four or five of them if I wanted.” OK, with an estimated $10-20 million net worth, he can have us, too.
Keiynan Lonsdale
The Flash‘s Keiynan Lonsdale gagged his followers on Instagram in 2017 when he came out as bisexual, saying, “I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes),” and that he would not apologize for “for falling in love with people no matter their gender.” Periodt!
François Arnaud
On a faithful Bisexual Visibility Day in 2020, Schitt’s Creek actor François Arnaud posted an Instagram story to let his followers know he was done with assumptions about his straightness! He wrote, “So yes, labels are frustrating and words imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.”
Ryan Russell
An American Footballer (is that what you call them?) on the Tony Award’s red carpet is bisexual visibility at its peak. Ryan Russell became the first NFL player to admit playing for both teams in 2019, and while he might not currently be on the lineup, we’re sure he’s doing enough pitching and catching with his boyfriend, Corey O’Brien.
Kit Connor
Not every coming-out story is a happy one. In 2022, Heartstopper star Kit Connor posted on Twitter that he was being forced to come out as bisexual, which is literally the worst thing you could do to someone! Connor has been thriving since then, and we’re here for it, including his gym pump.
Tyler Blackburn
This is the same gaze we gave Tyler Blackburn in 2019 when he announced he was done suppressing his attraction to men. Same! But, like, since kindergarten. As a result, Queerty also featured the Pretty Little Liars actor in our Out for Good series that same year.
Tré Melvin
Don’t ask us to watch your vlog! Wait, did you mean Youtube star Tré Melvin’s coming out video in 2014? Yeah, that one we didn’t miss, and Melvin remains the “King of Black Youtube” in all his bisexual glory.
Clive Davis
Sure, Clive Davis doesn’t ooze the sex appeal as other men on this list, but he’s the most powerful player in music. How’s that for bisexual excellence? And he came out at 80 in 2013, showing it’s never too late to start living life on your terms.
Shane Dawson
Shane Dawson was part of the OG Youtubers, amassing over half a million views by the time he was 21 in 2011. In 2015, he posted a video owning his bisexuality. As liberated as modern influencers seem, it’s thanks to the brave souls who posted 45-minute confessionals before them. Though, to be fair, Dawson’s was 14 minutes and garnered 10 million views.
Taylor Bennett
It seems like spitting lyrics might run in the family, but rapper Taylor Bennett (Chance the Rapper’s little brother) is claiming queerness all for his own. He came out as bisexual in 2017, and Queerty recently interviewed Bennett to discover the best is yet to come for the artist.
Alan Cumming
If Lady Gaga is Mother, then Alan Cumming is Father. Done deal. But the actor has been such an advocate and hero to the LGBTQ+ community that many people assume he is gay. You might have guessed the plot twist by now; Cumming is bisexual!
Andy Mientus
Despite marrying Tony Award-nominated Spring Awakening director Michael Arden in 2016, Broadway actor Andy Mientus reminded folks it didn’t erase his bisexuality. “‘I’m here, I’m out, and I f*cking love myself for it.”
Jack Dunne
If 6’8 feet and 265 lbs of bisexuality are on top of you, then you might’ve found Exeter Chiefs’ Jack Dunne. In 2022, he became the only active bisexual professional in rugby union.
David Archuleta
If you’re saving yourself for marriage, boy, do we have the bisexual for you. American Idol alum David Archuleta will serenade you in gospel and not put it in till he puts a ring on it, at least according to him. But the bisexual American sweetheart told Queerty in 2022 he’s no longer afraid to “tempt improper thoughts.” Hallelujah!
Raúl Esparza
Law And Order star Raúl Esparza is our bisexual Daddy punishing all the bad guys! Ok, we’re role-playing here, but can you blame us? We’ve never been so excited to picture ourselves in a courtroom since he came out in 2006.
Mike Manning
Mike Manning is one of the few Emmy-winning performers who started on reality TV, The Real World: D.C., to be specific. It should be noted he declared his bisexuality on the reality series, and although it only lasted one season, his fanbase followed him to Hollywood.
Ozzy Lusth
Bisexual celebrities need to survive so much ignorance, but it’s nothing Survivor legend Ozzy Lusth can’t handle. In fact, he came out in 2022 just to ask Republicans on Twitter, “Am I committing crimes?? If so come get me. Let us ALL live with dignity.” Preach!
Frank Ocean
Before becoming one of the biggest names in music, Frank Ocean penned a letter in 2012 on Tumblr (lol, we know) revealing his bisexuality, in this case, his love for a man. He wrote, “There was no escaping, no negotiating with the feeling, no choice. It was my first love, it changed my life.” Although Ocean himself avoids using labels, his music has celebrated and uplifted queerness.
Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for a daily dose of LGBTQ+ news and stories.