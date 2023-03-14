Diplo opens up about oral sex with men but says he’s ‘not not gay’ and the internet has thoughts

LOS ANGELES – APR 3: Diplo at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2016 Arrivals at the The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, CA

Diplo is coming out as “not not gay.”

The 44-year-old DJ and music producer, who has been in high-profile relationships with M.I.A. and Katy Perry, got candid about his same-sex experiences during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast.

After discussing various subjects, the topic turned to oral sex as Diplo divulged he’s hooked up with guys despite not being “aroused by men that much.”

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before,” he said. “For sure. 100% [percent].”

When pressed by Ratajkowski, the Grammy winner couldn’t recall a specific man-on-man encounter and included an interesting caveat to his admission.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

“I don’t know. You tell me?” the Gone Girl star laughingly asked.

While many may want him to define his sexuality, the father of three isn’t putting a specific label on how he identifies.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” Diplo said. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

He also disclosed how there are some men he would consider taking things to the next level.

“There’s a couple guys I could date …life partner-wise,” he added, while noting he’s “more of a vibe guy… over gender.”

News of Diplo’s sexual proclivities got Gay Twitter aroused, to say the least:

@diplo my dms are open — Connor Anna (@Connor_Yegorova) March 14, 2023

Just admit it…gays suck better than girls 👍👍 just sayin — kong_choi_boi (@Charlie13ReWhy) March 14, 2023

I’m one of the guys he’s talking about — alex illest (@alexillest) March 14, 2023

he can top me omg — sebas (@sebasneedy) March 14, 2023

That’s what happens when you work with Madonna and become friends pic.twitter.com/UkI6YHGDpK — Madonna Daily  (@madonnaxdaily) March 14, 2023

Does he not know that bisexuals exist?pic.twitter.com/SEreXCinGO — Josh ❤️ M3GAN & Glass Onion #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) March 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time Diplo has raised eyebrows with possible declarations about his sexuality.

Back in 2019, he was involved in an emergency plane landing and shared with fans that he “might be gay.”

“My jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I’m just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store,” he captioned a set of two photos from inside the plane. “Also i never told you this but I might by gay.”

After getting safely on the ground he updated the post by adding, “we landed and no one died I still might be gay.”

Diplo has two children with Kathryn Lockhart, and one child with former pageant queen Jevon King.

