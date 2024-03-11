You’ll never guess who ‘Road House’ star Lukas Gage has got his eyes on now

People can’t stop speculation about Lukas Gage’s relationship status.

However, there’s only room for one man in the 28-year-old’s life right now: himself.

(And Jake Gyllenhaal. How relatable!)

After sparking rumors that he might be seeing Saltburn actor Archie Madekwe, Gage clarified that he’s busy “dating [himself]” in a recent interview with TMZ.

To be fair, The White Lotus star certainly invited speculation by quipping that Madekwe was his husband as the two filed into the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood party last week.

The joke was likely a dig at his fast-paced and short-lived relationship with ex-husband, celeb hair stylist Chris Appleton. The two got hitched and split seven months later due to “irreconcilable differences.”

But it’s nice to see he’s got a sense of humor about it!

Still, the tabloids took Gage’s statement and ran with it. Though he was more than happy to provide clarification.

“Archie’s the best,” he told TMZ, adding that while he takes the rumors as “a compliment,” Madekwe is just “a friend.”

Earlier this year, The White Lotus star made it known that he was searching for some “real” love on dating app Hinge in his post-divorce era.

However, it sounds like he’s decided to put dating on hold as he focuses on his career.

“I took a break from [dating apps],” he told the outlet. “They’re not for me right now. Right now, I’m finding myself.”

Furthermore, he told People that it’s “been a year of learning, growing, changing … just constant change.”

That being said, he’s not above a little celeb crush.

In this case, it’s Gyllenhaal –– his Road House co-star who’s been supplying us with a steady stream of shirtless workout content in anticipation of their new action flick.

Gage, Gyllenhaal, and the rest of the all-star cast (including Post Malone) hit up SXSW for the film’s premiere ahead of its March 21 release on Prime Video.

In the reimagining of the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie, Gyllenhaal portrays a former UFC fighter who gets a gig working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

LORD HAVE MERCY pic.twitter.com/t9MEcdxUGb — BK?| JAKE GYLLENHAAL (@Bkgyllenhaal) March 6, 2024

Gage’s character (Billy) appears to be a protege of Jake’s, as he’s coached on how to “pop” a dude in the face in one of the trailers.

Fittingly, it’s a skill Gage himself picked up from the movie.

“I didn’t know how to throw a punch properly,” he told reporters at SXSW.

Using his hands to demonstrate, Gage explained that “you want to … turn the salt shaker. At the last minute, you turn [your fist] and it gives you more power and you use your whole body weight to really [smack.]” Sounds legit!

We’re not surprised to hear Gyllenhaal was a good teacher, considering he hauled literal cars in preparation for the film.

And aside from its guaranteed supply of sweaty shirtlessness, critics are saying that Road House is actually pretty good.

Though, as Gage told reporters, the cast and crew’s biggest focus was honoring Swayze’s legacy.

“He’s an absolute legend and I wish he was here to see it,” he said, adding that the flick “pays homage” to the late actor.

It sounds like Road House definitely taught Gage the skills needed to fight for his heart as he traverses singledom.

And how to take a whopping! So, we can’t wait to see how the film pans out.