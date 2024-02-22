Jake Gyllenhaal is burning up, strips down for cold plunge in icy hot new video

If Jake Gyllenhaal is sooo hot, how did it get this cold all of the sudden? 🥶

Maybe it’s that freezing cold ice bath the 43-year-old dived into in this new behind-the-scenes clip from upcoming action flick Road House.

ICYMI: Gyllenhaal is in hardcore thirst promo mode for his remake of the 1989 film (which hits Prime Video on March 21), flexing alongside Post Malone and taking sweaty poundings.

Your day is about to get a little hotter Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your daily fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.

Still, there’s something even more visceral about watching the Oscar nominee submerge himself in the frigid water. Close your eyes and use your imagination.

“So good,” Gyllenhaal tells himself in between moans and groans, as his trainer laughs.

The ice baths were an integral part of his intense workout routine developing the bulking body of UFC middleweight wrestler Elwood Dalton.

And it seems like Gyllenhaal enjoyed getting sweaty and bathing in public. On a spiritual level.

“There are often times at the ends of these workouts that I’m sitting here and I feel a lot of gratitude,” he tells the camera. “I know that’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true.”

(To be fair, we’re feeling pretty grateful too!)

Although Jake looks feels good in an ice bath, how effective are they really?

The practice, which involves immersing the body in a pool of icy cold water, has been a longtime go-to for active celebs and athletes.

Even Harry Styles submerged himself backstage during his 2022 Love On Tour. (And thankfully, shared some photographic evidence.)

According to Dr. Dominic King, who spoke on the practice in an interview with TODAY.com, cold water immersions create “constrictions of … blood vessels throughout your body, focusing on your legs and arms away from your core where most of your heat is held.”

This constriction means blood doesn’t flow as quickly, “generally” creating reduced inflammation across the body.

While King says the science behind the whole thing is “pretty mixed,” a recent study from Sports Medicine called it “an effectively recovery tool after high intensity exercise, specifically HIIT exercises.”

(Hear that, Barry’s Bootcamp gays?)

And regardless of any proven long-term benefits, ice baths can lower body temperature, reduce pain and swelling, and help athletes feel more relaxed after a workout, improving focus and sleep quality.

That being said, not everyone should go full-on Gyllenhaal or Mark Wahlberg, who apparently starts everyday with an ice bath. Brr!

According to King, people with medical conditions like “heart disease, high blood pressure [and] diabetes” should consult a doctor before taking the plunge.

Furthermore, if the water is too cold –– read: below 53 degrees Fahrenheit –– you risk damage to skin and tissue.

So, if Jake’s muscular Road House physique has you inspired, maybe try starting out with a cold shower or ending your hot one with a blast of cold water.

Or perhaps adopt one of Gyllenhaal’s “more realistic” workout routines –– like getting shirtless and hauling a sports car.

God bless this film.