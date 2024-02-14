Jake Gyllenhaal & Post Malone double-teaming for a shirtless flex-off has Gay Twitter™ in a headlock

Road House is the gift that keeps on giving.

Jake Gyllenhaal has been gloriously flaunting his hard-earned gym gains for his role of a former UFC middleweight fighter-turned-bouncer in the remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze original film.

Just last week, we got a glimpse of the intense fitness regimen the 43-year-old hunk undertook as he endured a sweaty, ab-tastic pounding at the hands of his trainers and stuntmen.

Let’s revisit it for educational purposes only:

Well, now his co-stars are getting in on the shirtless action.

On Wednesday, a new photo of Jake in all his ripped glory dropped that showed him flexing for his life alongside an equally topless, but completely tatted up Post Malone.

The “Better Now” singer – who performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday – struck a devilish smirk as he displayed his massive ink next to Gyllenhaal’s tattoo-free smooth torso on the set of Road House.

They’re the new dynamic duo!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Post Malone in new photo. pic.twitter.com/S4wkAklcDW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2024

The muscle bro powwow quickly got the attention of Gay Twitter™.

As expected, the thirst was unleashed fast and furious.

Bottoms be respectful challenge — (@Loundsye) February 14, 2024

I HAVE TWO HOLES FOR A REASON —(@F1J0SH) February 14, 2024

they can both top — versceah (@versceah) February 14, 2024

Daddies — Gibrail (@BAYSAROFF) February 14, 2024

I can take them — Cᴀʀᴛɪᴇʀ. (@CartiersSaint) February 14, 2024

My bussy ready — minet_soumis(@fagspitslave97) February 14, 2024

this is my first time seeing post malone shirtless and i- — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) February 14, 2024

While Malone didn’t appear in the film’s trailer that was released last month, the 28-year-old, who is credited with his real name Austin Malone, plays a character named Carter.

On Tuesday, Gyllenhaal praised Malone’s acting skills as he shared a photo and two clips from their time on working on the action film.

“A man of many talents,” Gyllenhaal captioned the slideshow. “To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse.”

While filming on Road House wrapped early last year, Malone has since opened up about his weight loss journey.

In April, he shared an update addressing his health after some fans shared their concerns.

“i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” Malone wrote on Instagram.

“i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews.”

In August, he revealed he had dropped 55 pounds after changing up his diet.

Fans will be able to check out more of Malone’s acting skills – and Gyllenhaal’s shirtless physique – when Road House premieres March 21st on Amazon Prime Video.

In the meantime, check out the individual character posters of Gyllenhaal, Malone, Lukas Gage, Conor McGregor, and Darren Barnett, among others, and the full trailer below: