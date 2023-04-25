Manu Ríos’ hairy armpits and rippling six-pack have a specific section of Gay Twitter™ in a headlock

credit: Instagram (@manurios)

Manu Ríos is booked and busy …and buff AF!

After ending his star-making turn on Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish telenovela Élite last season, the 24-year-old has lined up a series of high-profile projects and moves.

First up, he’ll re-team with his Elite co-star Aron Piper in the new Netflix limited series Muted. The duo, who previously played lovers on the teen drama, will engage in less romantic but equally tense situations when the Spanish-language thriller premieres May 19th.

Peep the trailer here:

Then he’s joining daddy extraordinaire Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in the the Brokeback Mountain-esque queer western from Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, Strange Way of Life. While his role in the short film is unclear, it’s already becoming one of the most highly-anticipated premieres at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Rios also recently signed with the uber powerful WME talent agency, which pretty much sets him up to make an even bigger splash in Hollywood.

With all the wheeling and dealing going on professionally, the Spanish stud isn’t slacking with his time in the gym.

On Tuesday, Rios gave fans a major glimpse of his rock-hard work by flashing his fit physique on his Instagram Story.

Prepare to turn to mush:

Manu Rios in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/qabkIR380w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2023

Sporting dark shades that failed miserably at obscuring his gorgeous face, Ríos flashed his pearly whites as he posed with his buff arms raised up to properly expose his hairy pits and taut stomach. Ay, Dios Mío!

In case basements weren’t fully flooded at this point, his drawstring pants dropped just low enough to unmask the V-cut (aka the c*m gutters) at his waist. Praise be!

Within seconds of its release, gays from across the globe received the clarion call and reported for duty.

Most responded as a united front:

he can top me — sebas (@sebasneedy) April 25, 2023

The bottoms are coming — Candy Necklace || Taylor 5/19 (@ethann0901) April 25, 2023

Despite the show of solidarity, there appeared to be at least some dissension in the ranks:

There’s always one!

Regardless of which side you align with, it’s clear Ríos has gotten everyone’s attention.

For those not fully drunk on his rizz, check out more photographic evidence from The Manu Ríos Academy of Beauty & Thirst™, aka his Instagram & Twitter feeds: