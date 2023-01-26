Chace Crawford shows off his hairy pits and abs in grey sweatpants & he’s got all ‘The Boys’ drooling

Good morning, Upper East Siders. You may not have realized, but Nate Archibald doesn’t live here anymore!

Chace Crawford was a cute, preppy twink when he rose to fame on the OG Gossip Girl in 2007, but he’s transformed into a full-on muscle zaddy in the years since.

After the soapy CW teen drama – which was later rebooted and canceled by HBO Max – went off the air in 2012, Crawford appeared in several independent films, and on TV shows like Glee and Casual, and the short-lived series Blood & Oil.

Since 2019, the former Hollister model has been expanding his, ahem, body of work and indulging our superhero fantasies as The Deep on Amazon’s hit Marvel-esque satire series The Boys.

Crawford’s extremely buff character’s superpowers include communicating with aquatic life and gills which allow him to breathe underwater. No gag reflex here!

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old showed off just how hard he works to build his ridiculous fit physique by posting a shirtless photo while in the midst of a pull up.

The pose highlighted every nook and cranny of his perfectly ripped chest, abs and biceps, while also making us all aware that we’re still in the middle of grey sweatpant season. Happy holidays to all who celebrate!

Crawford captioned the pit-tastic thirst trap, “Season 4 still gettin after it” and tagged the official Instagram account for The Boys. Well, his fitness finery definitely got the attention of the gay boys.

Reactions to the sweaty swoon-worthy snap were hot and bothered in all the right ways…

Nate Archibald breed me https://t.co/dBcTUQvN5t — Matt (@maliciousgayman) January 23, 2023

chace crawford is so fine i wish men were real — gray (@PETITEHUGHlE) January 23, 2023

Daddy Chace Crawford flashing us his sexy hairy armpits and chest 💪🏽 #pitshot #fitnessporn pic.twitter.com/vSDJlt87s1 — Gregory (@gregorytonight) January 23, 2023

Chace Crawford can definitely get it! pic.twitter.com/iofKgu8pdq — Scruff n stuff☮️ (@lifenstuf) January 23, 2023

That picture of Chace Crawford is literally going to kill me. — Deep Thot 🥸 (@TaylorFarr) January 23, 2023

y’all just finding out chace crawford is hot??? 😭🙄 — khardashian™ (@kharitbh) January 23, 2023

Chace crawford to my hole pic.twitter.com/IpaoOyYInA — kįrk (@kuarkland) January 23, 2023

Maybe it’s time for me to start watching The Boys! — MOMMY ♡ (@GothMoh) January 23, 2023

If you’ve slept on The Boys, you should know the series features subversive writing, amazing action scenes, at least one gay storyline, and Crawford copulating with an octopus. You won’t see that on The White Lotus!

While a premiere date for the 4th season of The Boys has yet to be announced, you can stream the first three on Amazon now.

In the meantime, here’s a deep dive into Crawford’s best photo slays…

