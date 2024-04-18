Luke Evans celebrates turning forty-FINE with a “butch” new look

Luke Evans is another year hotter.

On Monday, the Beauty and the Beast star turned 45 years gorgeous and gifted fans another shirtless snap of his toned body.

In the photo, Evans stood proudly on a beach wearing a pair of tiny black swim shorts over his enviable physique while gazing out into the distance.

Actually, to be fair, he didn’t share the thirsty snap. The glorious seaside photo was posted by the official account for Evans’ fashion brand BDXY, which just so happens is the brand of swimwear he wore in the shot.

“Happy Birthday to our founder, @thereallukeevans,” began the caption.

“Since our launch, Luke has helped guide us, turning his vision of BDXY into reality. His leadership and creativity are inspiring and we can’t wait to see where we go from here.”

The note continued: “Cheers to Luke and a year filled with groundbreaking achievements!”

Meanwhile, Evans himself shared a more modest birthday image as he sat in a cafe fully clothed wearing a plaid button down.

He captioned the well-lit snap “45” and included a balloon emoji.

It appears the tropical beach pic was a throwback as Evans has been finishing up production on his latest film World Breaker in Northern Ireland.

And while it is unclear if he got to celebrate his big day with pleasurable festivities, he did wind up getting an injury following his birthday.

On Thursday, the Welsh actor shared a snap giving off dom top energy in his brand’s baseball cap and tank top and sporting a scratch under his right eye.

“Someone got a cut on his penultimate day of work,” he captioned the image. However, he did manage to make light of the sitch, by adding: “Quite like it though, looks butch.”

Although he didn’t offer any specific details of how he obtained the injury, it definitely didn’t detract from his overall aesthetic.

Evans has been juggling his acting career and fashion side hustle since launching the casual sportswear line earlier this year.

BDXY, which stands for bold and sexy, was started by Evans and his boyfriend, Spanish architect Fran Tomas, alongside fashion stylist Christopher Brown.

The initial 12-piece collection of basic staples include a t-shirt, tank top, underwear, swimwear, shorts, beach towel, a tote bag, baseball cap and a candle.

Evans and Tomas recently appeared in the brand’s latest fashion ad as they danced and showed off their abs for the cameras.

Check out the hunky boyfriends in the clip and a few more snaps of the birthday boy living the good life below: