Luke Evans and Fran Tomas enter their supermodel era by flashing their abs & “large” packages

Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas are living their best lives in their supermodel era.

Earlier this year, the Welsh actor and the Spanish architect joined forces on their new business venture BDXY, a casual sportswear line for men.

The duo collaborated with fashion stylist Christopher Brown to create the 12-piece collection of basic staples that include a t-shirt, tank top, underwear, swimwear, shorts, beach towel, a tote bag, baseball cap and a candle.

On Tuesday, BDXY launched their latest campaign video which features Evans and Tomas modeling the line’s tank top and briefs while showing off for the cameras.

In the clip, the boyfriends displayed their toned physiques in the brand’s “The Stunt” white tank and tease the waistbands of the line’s curiously named “The Unit” tighty-whities as they dance to a remix of Smokey Robinson’s 1979 hit “Cruisin'”

In addition to flashing their matching His & His abs, the lovebirds also disclosed they wear the same size underwear–large!

“@thereallukeevans is 6ft (182cm) wearing a size M vest and size L brief,” read the caption. “@frantomasr is 5’11 (180cm) wearing a size L vest and brief.”

Go big or go home!

Evans and Tomas previously disclosed how the collection was heavily inspired by retro items worn by some of our most iconic American heartthrobs.

“We were influenced by images of John F. Kennedy Jr. I mean, come on! He was always on a beach in these 70s/80s-esque shell short-shorts,” Evans told Attitude.

“Then we looked at imagery of Steve McQueen and Harrison Ford from the late 70s and early 80s. Their styles are ageless.”

And being an avid connoisseur of tiny bathing suits, the 44-year-old made sure BDXY’s swim briefs took into account function as well as form.

“If you’re laying on a beach, you want to feel secure but you don’t feel like the circulation is being cut off from your legs and also that the waist feels comfortable and the interior is comfortable and the colour stays,” he added.

“There’s a UV protection in these and it has a resistance to sun creams, light, and chlorine.”

Sold!

All items in the collection are priced between $35 – $189 and are available on the official BDXY website.

Evans and Tomas first met in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Pinocchio in September 2022.

The Beauty and the Beast actor is currently filming the sci-fi thriller World Breaker with Milla Jovovich in Northern Ireland.

Check out more images from Evans and Tomas’ debut collection for BDXY below: