Luke Evans and partner Fran Tomas just made an exciting announcement

Actor Luke Evans has announced he’s launching his own clothing line. BDXY is a collaboration between Evans, his Spanish partner Fran Tomas, and fashion stylist Christopher Brown.

Evans and Tomas have teased the new project on their respective Instagram pages.

However, Evans confirmed what it was all about to fashion magazine WWD yesterday. He says the label will start with swimwear and then concentrate on closet basics such as underwear and T-shirts.

“Over the years I’ve dabbled in fashion, I’ve been to lots of shows, I’ve been ambassador for different brands, from Bulgari to Police,” Evans said. “And I’ve always thought about what I would do if I made my own brand — what I would make and how I would do it. We came together a year and a half ago, and very quickly [realized] we all had a very similar opinion on what we thought about staple pieces of a men’s wardrobe.”

Old Hollywood

Evans said that when they began “deep diving on YouTube and Google for inspiration and we all kept migrating back to the ‘60s and ‘70s.” Think classic style as worn by Steve McQueen or Marlon Brando.

“These pictures are so iconic, they would stand up to anything now on a billboard. And so that’s where our inspiration came from — Old Hollywood classic.”

BDXY is inspired by the words “bold” and “sexy”, which he says sums up the ethos of the brand.

The first collection, which will be unveiled in the next day or so, will include 12 designs. These will be T-shirts, tank tops, swim shorts and underwear.

To further emphasize the ‘Old Hollywood’ inspiration, each piece will have a movie-set-connection name. One underwear design is called “The Boom”, while a T-shirt is called “The Actor”.

Brown has previously worked with Loewe, Burberry and David Beckham. Tomas is an architect. Evens has appeared in such movies as Beauty & The Beast, Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit, and Midway. He’s also in the new Netflix movie, Good Grief, opposite Dan Levy.

The first advertising campaign for BDXY will feature Evans, Tomas and three other models sporting the designs.

Sustainability and quality

Evans said that although all three men are shareholders, he’s invested the start-up money. He and Tomas sourced a small, family-run factory in Portugal to make their high-quality designs. They are intentionally starting small and hope to expand.

T-shirts will start at £68, says WWD (approx. $86) and £135 for the swim shorts ($170).

“It costs a little more because it’s sustainable,” Brown said. “We don’t want to be in the fast-fashion world.”

Accompanying the first collection is a candle, which Evans says is inspired by his home in Ibiza and the foliage that grows there. Called ‘Salinas’, it will retail for £98 ($124). If it proves popular, future collections may also feature their own distinctive candles.

Brown says the first advert campaign is “an homage to ‘90s [photographer] Bruce Weber.”

We’ll drop further imagery below when BDXY reveals its designs.