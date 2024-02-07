Luke Evans and partner Fran Tomas just made an exciting announcement

Actor Luke Evans has announced he’s launching his own clothing line. BDXY is a collaboration between Evans, his Spanish partner Fran Tomas, and fashion stylist Christopher Brown.
Evans and Tomas have teased the new project on their respective Instagram pages.
However, Evans confirmed what it was all about to fashion magazine WWD yesterday. He says the label will start with swimwear and then concentrate on closet basics such as underwear and T-shirts.
“Over the years I’ve dabbled in fashion, I’ve been to lots of shows, I’ve been ambassador for different brands, from Bulgari to Police,” Evans said. “And I’ve always thought about what I would do if I made my own brand — what I would make and how I would do it. We came together a year and a half ago, and very quickly [realized] we all had a very similar opinion on what we thought about staple pieces of a men’s wardrobe.”
Old Hollywood
Evans said that when they began “deep diving on YouTube and Google for inspiration and we all kept migrating back to the ‘60s and ‘70s.” Think classic style as worn by Steve McQueen or Marlon Brando.
“These pictures are so iconic, they would stand up to anything now on a billboard. And so that’s where our inspiration came from — Old Hollywood classic.”
BDXY is inspired by the words “bold” and “sexy”, which he says sums up the ethos of the brand.
The first collection, which will be unveiled in the next day or so, will include 12 designs. These will be T-shirts, tank tops, swim shorts and underwear.
To further emphasize the ‘Old Hollywood’ inspiration, each piece will have a movie-set-connection name. One underwear design is called “The Boom”, while a T-shirt is called “The Actor”.
Brown has previously worked with Loewe, Burberry and David Beckham. Tomas is an architect. Evens has appeared in such movies as Beauty & The Beast, Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit, and Midway. He’s also in the new Netflix movie, Good Grief, opposite Dan Levy.
The first advertising campaign for BDXY will feature Evans, Tomas and three other models sporting the designs.
Sustainability and quality
Evans said that although all three men are shareholders, he’s invested the start-up money. He and Tomas sourced a small, family-run factory in Portugal to make their high-quality designs. They are intentionally starting small and hope to expand.
T-shirts will start at £68, says WWD (approx. $86) and £135 for the swim shorts ($170).
“It costs a little more because it’s sustainable,” Brown said. “We don’t want to be in the fast-fashion world.”
Accompanying the first collection is a candle, which Evans says is inspired by his home in Ibiza and the foliage that grows there. Called ‘Salinas’, it will retail for £98 ($124). If it proves popular, future collections may also feature their own distinctive candles.
From BDXY’s IG story https://t.co/qBYJ6nZJGJ #BDXY #BDXYStudio #lukeevans #thereallukeevans pic.twitter.com/Rvy6qlfh8R— LukeEvans_News (@LukeEvans_News) February 4, 2024
Brown says the first advert campaign is “an homage to ‘90s [photographer] Bruce Weber.”
We’ll drop further imagery below when BDXY reveals its designs.
abfab
Sustainable. Sure.
dbmcvey
$86 for a t-shirt.
abfab
$186.00 (worn and unwashed)
abfab
Nylon and toxic dyes which will be tossed in the ocean soon after the queens need new ones which is every day.
Sustainable. You may be dumb, Luke, but most of us are not. Over it.
And David H., really. This is an exciting announcement? You’re tripping.
Sheppard87
abfab: Is there something about this that I’m not seeing? Because you seem to be making assumptions about their business practices that aren’t in the facts.
Is the sustainability this a marketing gimmick? Probably. But it’s also possible that they are being sustainable. Until someone does the research one way or the other, then you are just assuming the worse.
Are those prices insane? Absolutely. I like Luke Evans and have a comfortable life and I immediately passed once I saw the prices.
Is this a dumb vanity project? For sure. Does that matter? Not really, its just another over priced clothing brand that won’t be doing anything special.
If you want to criticizes them do it for the prices, lack of creativity, and lack of perspective. At least those are valid critics.
abfab
Shep:
When you discover these items were made from organically grown cotton or other natural fibers ie
hemp, please let us know.
When you discover that these items were not made from petro chemicals and toxic artificial dyes, do let us know.
Sustainable? Be careful with that term.
Synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon and acrylic are petroleum-based and chemically treated. According to the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) over 346 million barrels of oil are used every year to make them. They aren’t breathable and don’t helpfully absorb sweat when life heats up a little.
Shep, there is something about this that you are not seeing.
Prinny
How long till they break up
abfab
And Luke darling, be a dear and let us know the list of ingredients/chemicals/false fragrance…and if in fact, there is any real wax used from a sustainable, organic bee hive in that divine candle of yours. Attention all Spendy Wendys! A candle.
abfab
Inhale deep.
Researchers at South Carolina State University found that melting paraffin wax-based candles emitted toxic toluene and benzene, while soy candles & wax did not. Try harder, boys.
And pardon me, but Steve McQueen?
abfab
”and then concentrate on closet basics such as underwear and T-shirts.” LOL
I’ve seen a few closets in my day and never once found them used to store underwear. T-shirts, yes, for thaT anal rententive in all of us. But no wire HANGERS DAMMIT CHRISTINA!
Kangol2
I’m not going to trash this effort out of hand and will give Evans and Tomas the benefit of the doubt but I am curious to know how “sustainable” their manufacturing processes and products are and whether they will be debuting a more affordable but still sustainable line at some point. $86 for a t-shirt exceed the price range for lots of people, all over the globe. We are awash in cheap and expensive crap that ends up in landfills or the ocean, to everyone’s detriment!