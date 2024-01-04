yes chef

Yes, chef! Jeremy Allen White strips down for thirst worthy new Calvin Klein photoshoot

By
Two-panel image. In the left panel, Jeremy Allen White poses shirtless in front of a black background. He has huge biceps and defined pectorials, a triangle tattoo on his chest, and long curly brown hair and a piercing, moody stare. In the second panel, he stands in front of a white background.

Yes, daddy… er, chef.

It was a perfectly normal Thursday morning –– thank you very much –– until Calvin Klein released their Spring 2024 campaign, starring Jeremy Allen White.

The 32-year-old actor, who’s best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, stripped down to his skivvies for the sexy photoshoot.

In the vein of past iconic photoshoots from the likes of Marky Mark, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Nick Jonas, White shows off perfectly sculpted abs, bursting biceps, and six-pack with reckless abandon.

And lord, have mercy!

White’s flawless physique is due in part to his most recent role in The Iron Claw, where he bulked up to portray a Von Erich brother alongside Zac Efron. (Ignore the Prince Valiant haircuts.)

The film (and a career of NSFW sex scenes from his Shameless days) have certainly made him comfortable being nearly naked in front of the camera.

As he told GQ, “I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear because of [The Iron Claw]. So maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job.”

BRB, quickly scouring the internet for any behind-the-scenes footage we can find…

Although White has longtime been a controversial object of thirst on the internet, the photoshoot definitely marks the arrival of a different kind of heartthrob.

Even the gays who didn’t see the appeal of the New York native –– and literal, actual daddy –– before this are starting to eat their words.

So, it’s safe to say Gay Twitter X acted perfectly normal. Psych!

The pics from photographer Mert Alas certainly capture White’s quirky but dark, sexy, and mysterious energy, which made him captivating in The Bear –– and also scored him a Golden Globe last year.

Still, becoming a billboard-sized sex symbol isn’t something White ever imagined for himself.

“I didn’t see this in my future necessarily,” he told GQ. “Who grows up thinking, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?'”

In preparation of the photoshoot, White told the outlet he followed an intense running, jump roping, and calisthenics routine and “ate plenty of fish.” (We’re ordering a freezer full of salmon right now.)

Whatever he is doing is certainly working for us in more ways than one.

Though, there was one point of controversy.

As some gays pointed out, in the midst of his bursting abdominal muscles and treasure trail, it’s hard to see where his belly button begins… and ends.

It doesn’t matter, we’ll take as much time as possible trying to find it for him.

Kidding… kind of.

Check out some of the thirstiest reactions from gay social media below.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated