Yes, chef! Jeremy Allen White strips down for thirst worthy new Calvin Klein photoshoot

Yes, daddy… er, chef.

It was a perfectly normal Thursday morning –– thank you very much –– until Calvin Klein released their Spring 2024 campaign, starring Jeremy Allen White.

The 32-year-old actor, who’s best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, stripped down to his skivvies for the sexy photoshoot.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

In the vein of past iconic photoshoots from the likes of Marky Mark, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Nick Jonas, White shows off perfectly sculpted abs, bursting biceps, and six-pack with reckless abandon.

And lord, have mercy!

Jeremy Allen White is iconic in Calvin Klein Underwear. designed in New York City. pic.twitter.com/GLvYiV2xlt — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) January 4, 2024

White’s flawless physique is due in part to his most recent role in The Iron Claw, where he bulked up to portray a Von Erich brother alongside Zac Efron. (Ignore the Prince Valiant haircuts.)

The film (and a career of NSFW sex scenes from his Shameless days) have certainly made him comfortable being nearly naked in front of the camera.

As he told GQ, “I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear because of [The Iron Claw]. So maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job.”

BRB, quickly scouring the internet for any behind-the-scenes footage we can find…

Although White has longtime been a controversial object of thirst on the internet, the photoshoot definitely marks the arrival of a different kind of heartthrob.

Even the gays who didn’t see the appeal of the New York native –– and literal, actual daddy –– before this are starting to eat their words.

So, it’s safe to say Gay Twitter X acted perfectly normal. Psych!

me double tapping to zoom in on all the jeremy allen white pictures this morning pic.twitter.com/Ya6bPhhhof — monica (@waystarroyhoe) January 4, 2024

the types of images that make a young gay boy start realizing things https://t.co/V04uJnxzNz — matt (@mattxiv) January 4, 2024

The pics from photographer Mert Alas certainly capture White’s quirky but dark, sexy, and mysterious energy, which made him captivating in The Bear –– and also scored him a Golden Globe last year.

Still, becoming a billboard-sized sex symbol isn’t something White ever imagined for himself.

“I didn’t see this in my future necessarily,” he told GQ. “Who grows up thinking, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?'”

In preparation of the photoshoot, White told the outlet he followed an intense running, jump roping, and calisthenics routine and “ate plenty of fish.” (We’re ordering a freezer full of salmon right now.)

jeremy allen white for calvin klein pic.twitter.com/FApsq1CpoS — dudes file (@dudesfile) January 4, 2024

Whatever he is doing is certainly working for us in more ways than one.

Though, there was one point of controversy.

As some gays pointed out, in the midst of his bursting abdominal muscles and treasure trail, it’s hard to see where his belly button begins… and ends.

It doesn’t matter, we’ll take as much time as possible trying to find it for him.

Kidding… kind of.

Check out some of the thirstiest reactions from gay social media below.

I’m sorry but Jeremy Allen White and this slutty little v… this is for The Bisexual Gaze. Also is it just me or is he giving tall king here??? pic.twitter.com/HRMko2puPC — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 4, 2024

Respectfully googling who Jeremy Allen White is. — bilbo13 (@bilbo813) January 4, 2024

Having some very LGBTQ+ thoughts https://t.co/dFn4qHubLa — Joe ? (@JoeWritesThings) January 4, 2024

“jeremy allen white with only calvin klein on is behind that door!” pic.twitter.com/LvHXUW7G6w — ?ken (@theringeneral) January 4, 2024

Sir, it is a weekday. Some of us have work to do and this is not helping. https://t.co/4b8kkagGaO — Josh Parham (@JRParham) January 4, 2024

my entire feed is just jeremy allen white — Kevin Maisto (@kevinmaisto) January 4, 2024

waking up to a new Jeremy Allen White CK shoot is how i wanna wake up everyday pic.twitter.com/IuXcBrDlm3 — twinkerbelle (@willerrzz) January 4, 2024

Jeremey Allen White it seems I’ve grown quite AWOOOGA HUMANA HUMANA HUMANA BOO-OI-OI-OINGGG of you… https://t.co/O0yGtrw1bO — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) January 4, 2024

My bussy seeing these photos of Jeremy Allen White this morning pic.twitter.com/evYPr6kTFj — Cole Barrett (@barrettjcole) January 4, 2024

I just bit a chunk out of my bed frame https://t.co/Mojc1vC1Me — bailey (@gaileyasf) January 4, 2024

i would let him spit in my food https://t.co/Je6RNNpx16 — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) January 4, 2024

Cannot imagine giving a shit about 6’2” dom “alpha” types when 5’7” tatted twunks with odd faces exist https://t.co/DbzDBbQ1KT — wava wamp (@wavawamp) January 4, 2024