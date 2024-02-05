PHOTOS: Lenny Kravitz’s abs, Troye Sivan’s preppy twink & all the fiercest fashion at the 2024 Grammys

strike a pose

The biggest night in music was all about the performances and the fashion!

Amid a flash flood watch, the super gay 66th annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and featured a tornado of our favorite divas from across various genres and generations serving charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the gods!

From Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell and Annie Lennox getting us up all in our feelings with renditions of classic hits to surprise appearances by vocal queens Mariah Carey and Celine Dion to pop princesses Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and SZA turning the show into a stage spectacle, it was an epic night of female excellence.

Among the winners were Queerties nominees including Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” for Record of the Year, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” for Song of the Year, Victoria Monét for Best New Artist, and Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Padam Padam” for Dance Recording.

Not to be outdone, Taylor Swift cemented her Supreme status as Midnights won the coveted Album of the Year and pushed her into the record books by being the only artist to ever win the category four times.

Fashion-wise skin was in as everyone from Miley and Lenny Kravitz to Troye Sivan and Chris Appleton dared to bare with scantily-clad head-turning looks that had everyone gooped and gagged. Other standouts include Maluma‘s tuxedo slay, Laverne Cox‘s red latex couture and Christina Aguilera giving baby blue eleganza.

Now without further adoclick through for all the best and wildest looks from the 2024 Grammys…

Troye Sivan, Bebe Rexha, Kylie Minogue

Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue

Troye’s sheer nip slip tried to steal the spotlight from cinched queens Bebe and Kylie!

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Not all 59-year-old are built the same. Lenny is truly a rock GOD.

Maluma and Janelle Monae

Maluma, Janelle Monae

We can’t handle all the gorgeousness of Maluma in Dolce and Janelle in Armani Privé.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Miley was giving Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome with her metallic Mason Margiela gown, while her hair was channeling ’80s Jane Fonda meets Staten Island Working Girl realness and it all works!

boygenius

boygenius

Their Mr. Rourke Fantasy Island-inspired Thom Browne suits made for a slick red carpet three-way.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

The TikTok star brought the fetish vibes to the Grammys and we’re ok with it!

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Laverne did not come to play in this sickening Comme des Garçons sculptural marvel.

Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton

Newly single Appleton has the right the bare arms!

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua was a sliver metal dream in this custom Courreges gown.

Arón Piper

Aron Piper

The Elite alum kept it rocker chic with his vintage T-shirt and pleated wide-leg slacks at the Universal Music Grammys afterparty.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

Xtina looking snatched in this baby blue Standing Ground number with a flowing train.

Abi Ventura, T.J. Osborne, John Osborne and Lucie Silvas

Abi Ventura, T.J. Osborne, John Osborne and Lucie Silvas

It was a Grammy date night for the Brothers Osbornes as they hit the the red carpet with their partners.

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

The wives were a perfect match in their complementary suits and loose bows.

 will.i.am

will.i.am

Boom boom pow! Will went for a futuristic all black getup that blended formal and streetwear.

Victoria Monét

victoria monet

The bi-con took home Grammy gold but chose this bronze custom Atelier Versace for her fashion win.

Justin Tranter

Justin Tranter

The out singer/songwriter/producer served leather royalty with this killer motorcycle jumpsuit.

The Scarlet Opera

The Scarlet Opera

The Queerties nominee for Breakout Musical Artist looked dapper AF with their sunglasses at night fits.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray

Conan is giving off all the Mick Jagger energy in this satin ’70s suit with a plunging sheer unbuttoned blouse.

Law Roach and Celine Dion

Law Roach & Celine Dion

Celine’s exquisite Valentino couture coat and gown are the handiwork of uber stylist and Queerties Style Icon nominee Law.

Beyonce & Karol G

Beyonce, Karol G

Beyonce gave vaquero chic in Louis Vuitton, which Karol shined in this champagne Marmar Halim gown.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

 Taylor was a vision in custom Schiaparelli with polarizing black velvet gloves.

While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote for your LGBTQ+ favorites—in “Anthem,” “Music Video,” “Breakout Musical Artist,” “Style Icon” and beyond—once a day between now and February 22.

