PHOTOS: Lenny Kravitz’s abs, Troye Sivan’s preppy twink & all the fiercest fashion at the 2024 Grammys

The biggest night in music was all about the performances and the fashion!

Amid a flash flood watch, the super gay 66th annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and featured a tornado of our favorite divas from across various genres and generations serving charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the gods!

From Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell and Annie Lennox getting us up all in our feelings with renditions of classic hits to surprise appearances by vocal queens Mariah Carey and Celine Dion to pop princesses Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and SZA turning the show into a stage spectacle, it was an epic night of female excellence.

Among the winners were Queerties nominees including Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” for Record of the Year, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” for Song of the Year, Victoria Monét for Best New Artist, and Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Padam Padam” for Dance Recording.

Not to be outdone, Taylor Swift cemented her Supreme status as Midnights won the coveted Album of the Year and pushed her into the record books by being the only artist to ever win the category four times.

Fashion-wise skin was in as everyone from Miley and Lenny Kravitz to Troye Sivan and Chris Appleton dared to bare with scantily-clad head-turning looks that had everyone gooped and gagged. Other standouts include Maluma‘s tuxedo slay, Laverne Cox‘s red latex couture and Christina Aguilera giving baby blue eleganza.

