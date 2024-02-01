Madonna, Kylie, Bey & the gays: Looking back at all the shocking fashions from the 2004 Grammys

20 years ago, the biggest night in music was a diva overload.

On February 8, 2004, the 46th annual Grammy Awards took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and featured nearly ever major pop music queen of the day serving all that early aughts glamour.

From Madonna and Beyonce to Kylie Minogue, Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson, the girls and the gays that love them were living their best lives rocking anorexic eyebrows, locks flat ironed to within an inch of their lives and ensembles that could be considered timeless or dated depending where you lie on the Zoomer to Boomer timeline.

Among the artists who won awards were Xtina, Kylie, Celine Dion, and Beyonce, who took home five including two for “Crazy in Love.”

Queen Bey was also responsible for one of the most memorable moments as she performed with Prince for a bombastic opening number.

Royalty in the house:

Other winners included Outkast for Album of the Year with Speakerboxxx, Coldplay’s “Clocks” for Record of the Year and Evanescence for Best New Artist.

With the 2024 Grammys set to air this Sunday, click through to gawk at all the old school eleganza from the 2004 Grammys below: