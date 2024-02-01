Madonna, Kylie, Bey & the gays: Looking back at all the shocking fashions from the 2004 Grammys

20 years ago, the biggest night in music was a diva overload.
On February 8, 2004, the 46th annual Grammy Awards took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and featured nearly ever major pop music queen of the day serving all that early aughts glamour.
From Madonna and Beyonce to Kylie Minogue, Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson, the girls and the gays that love them were living their best lives rocking anorexic eyebrows, locks flat ironed to within an inch of their lives and ensembles that could be considered timeless or dated depending where you lie on the Zoomer to Boomer timeline.
Among the artists who won awards were Xtina, Kylie, Celine Dion, and Beyonce, who took home five including two for “Crazy in Love.”
Queen Bey was also responsible for one of the most memorable moments as she performed with Prince for a bombastic opening number.
Royalty in the house:
Other winners included Outkast for Album of the Year with Speakerboxxx, Coldplay’s “Clocks” for Record of the Year and Evanescence for Best New Artist.
With the 2024 Grammys set to air this Sunday, click through to gawk at all the old school eleganza from the 2004 Grammys below:
Madonna
Six months after the infamous Britney make out session at the VMAs, the Queen of Pop went it alone as she flaunted her toned arms and shoulders – and her Kabbalah red string – in a pink Versace gown.
Beyonce
After winning five awards that night, Beyonce was definitely the Grammy’s golden girl!
Jai Rodriguez
If you didn’t flat iron your hair in 2004, where you even gay?!
Kylie Minogue
Kylie – who won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for “Come Into My World” that night – was 35 going on 17. Padam!
Kelly Clarkson
21-year-old Kelly was serving!!!
Christina Aguilera
In the midst of her brunette era, Xtina kept it ’20s chic with her silent screen brows and flapper dress.
Rufus Wainwright
We stan a loud and proud fashion moment —especially in 2004! Thank you, Rufus for your service!
Mary J. Blige
Category is: G L O W I N G.
Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia
Bedazzlers, pomade and French cuff sleeves, oh my!
Courtney Love
Just days before the release of her debut solo album America’s Sweetheart, Court brought all the rock star energy to LA’s Staples Center.
Dave Koz
The jazz saxophonist looked dapper AF in his velvet blazer just two months before publicly coming out as gay.
Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison
While it didn’t work out in the end, Ellen and Alexandra did make a beautiful couple back in the day. Months after this photo, Ellen began her relationship with Portia de Rossi, while Alexandra is now married to Jodie Foster.
Steven Cojocaru
The red carpet misses Cojo!
Queen Latifah
Latifah is always regal and this flowing green top and leather pants combo did not disappoint.
Gwen Stefani
Thankfully, no Harajuku girls were involved with the making of this look. (We think!)
Fergie
Fergie was giving that mob wife aesthetic even before she went “Fergalicious”!
Justin Timberlake
While Janet Jackson was uninvited to the Grammys just days after the infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, Justin not only got to go (after agreeing to apologize on air) but also won two Grammys that night.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy & Dan Levy
Not only was this a Schitt’s Creek prequel but 20-year-old Dan is twinky and adorable! We love this journey for him!
