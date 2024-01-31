From geeky twink to hipster himbo to debonair zaddy, Marc Jacobs has been serving lewks for 40 years

Marc Jacobs never goes out of style.

The fashion designer has been one of the most influential forces in the industry from his early days at Perry Ellis to his more than 15 years as creative director of Louis Vuitton and to his eponymous brand, which he launched four decades ago.

Earlier this week, the 60-year-old style savant proved he was pure fire after he went viral attempting to blow out a birthday cake celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary and nearly caused his NYC office to go up in flames.

Despite not being able to put out the sugary blaze, Jacobs made sure to hold on tight to his iconic “The Tote Bag” as he exited the pending towering inferno.

As the off-screen applause can attest, it was social media genius:

Jacobs has enlisted a slew of famous faces to commemorate the brand’s big 4-0.

For the Spring Summer 2024 campaign, actress Dakota Fanning, musicians FKA twigs, Lil Uzi Vert, Bladee, supermodel Lila Moss and artist Cindy Sherman all star in new ads for the fashion house.

But Jacobs himself has been setting trends as his personal style has evolved over the years and it happens to resonate with some of the same eras many gay men experience throughout their own lives.

The Geek Chic Twink Era

In the late 1980s and ’90s, Jacobs staked his claim in the fashion world with his brand of nerdy fashionista in preppy ensembles, awkward baggy fits or in the Manhattan Garment District’s de rigueur all black uniform.

While cavorting with supermodels and A-list celebs, Jacobs let his designs or the luxurious getups of his plus ones take center stage and kept a more low-key profile with his then-signature look of long hair and glasses.

The Hipster Muscle Queen Era

At some point in the mid-aughts, Jacobs, now in his 40s, reinvented himself with an entirely new look and way of living. He cut his hair, enlisted the services of a nutritionist, started working out hard and began showing off his gym gains and body ink in fitted lewks. Looking good, bro!

During this time, Jacobs was often photographed on Speedo-clad vacations with a series of gorgeous boyfriends, including Brazilian businessman Lorenzo Martone and adult film star Harry Louis. His personal life was also the subject of tabloid fodder as his party boy status was called into question with claims of wild weekends and Grindr hookups. Been there, done that!

Debonair Married Zaddy Era

These days, Jacobs, 60, is still living his best life but doing it much quieter. After meeting candlemaker and former model Charly Defrancesco in 2015, the duo got engaged at a Chipotle in 2018 and married the following year.

The pair even purchased a home in the ‘burbs, albeit a waterfront $9 million Frank Lloyd Wright house in the tony enclave of Rye, New York 25 miles north of NYC.

Still, the suburban zaddy life definitely looks good on him and we can’t wait to see what he and the Marc Jacobs brand have in store next!

