Yes, Marc Jacobs has had cosmetic surgery. No, he’s not ashamed of it. Says, “I wanted it to be tighter.”

I prefer to be as honest and upfront as I possibly can because it helps me to live a better life.



I don’t want secrets and I don’t want shame in my life so I revealed my truth for myself. It makes me feel better but also when other people decide to talk sh*t I’m like “you can’t really say anything I haven’t already said myself.”



It’s interesting though, is surgery any different to makeup? If I’m perfect as I am what do I need makeup for? I didn’t get surgery to be the perfect me, I got surgery because I had a wrinkly neck and I wanted it to be tighter.



But, if I didn’t do the surgery I’d just have a perfectly wrinkled neck.

Marc Jacobs speaking to Elle about his plastic surgery journey.