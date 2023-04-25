It’s going to be the “Summer of the A24 Bottom” & Gay Twitter™ is ecstatic

We’ve lived through the Summer of Love, the Summer of Soul and the Summer of ’69.

Now, get ready for the Summer of the A24 Bottoms.

That’s right: the filmmaking giant that’s produced an array of award-winning films and series (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Moonlight, HBO’s “Euphoria”), is coming out with its own brand of shorts–and has already identified its target market.

The gays! Hooray!

5.5” inseam for the new A24 bottoms. Outdoor Short Shorts now in the shop! https://t.co/ESX2wjNP4d pic.twitter.com/BEITySmSfP — A24 (@A24) April 25, 2023

A24 bottom is my summer aesthetic https://t.co/loJsFTSkzS — alex (@alex_abads) April 25, 2023

If he’s got these shorts on this summer he’s ran through https://t.co/zlTcOBbepJ — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) April 25, 2023

Nailing it with y’alls market demographic, well played — Cloe (@Obviously_Cloe) April 25, 2023

As we covered Monday, short shorts are the only acceptable choice this summer–and every summer, for that matter. Gay men have a strong tradition of showing off their glorious glutes and thicc thighs, and it’s apparent that A24 is leaning into that.

Why else advertiser their gym shorts as “bottoms?” They have names, you know!

But in all seriousness, bottoms are actually having a moment. With bottom-shaming becoming increasingly unacceptable, gay men can be more vocal about their sexual preferences. There’s even a “bottom culture,” which includes things like repeating the last letter of a word on text or eating lightly on a date.

A24’s short shorts are a lovely addition.

These bottoms, which come in black, teal, red and blue, aren’t the only pieces of apparel that A24 is selling. The entertainment company also makes hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks and beanies.

In addition, they sell other gym shorts, which the website says “hit above the knee.”

But there is a difference between “hitting above the knee” and 5.5-inch inseams. The former are basically board shorts (at least in gay culture) and the latter are perfect!

A24’s new shorts are officially called “outdoor shorts” and described as “unisex.” But it’s obvious they’re designed for the gays. The shorts feature “interior coin pockets,” perfect for carrying items during a packed Fourth of July rave at the Pines, or even if you’re just walking around town.

Carrying around a bulky cell phone or wallet in your front pocket is not a cute look. You don’t want an awkward bulge… on the top of your thighs. (A fanny pack is also a nice option for carrying items, though they can get cumbersome.)

Then again, the shorts could also be meant for Paul Mescal. We’re not complaining if that’s the case.

the Paul Mescal collection https://t.co/VyrPSKU3Zb pic.twitter.com/Io2UdjNrRz — Principal Ava Coleman stan (@1ux1isbon) April 25, 2023

The only downside is, these bottoms ain’t cheap. They cost $48 per pair.

But it’s worth paying a premium for an item that you will wear regularly. As mentioned previously, the A24 bottoms are perfect for almost any situation.

That’s right: these bottoms are verse! It’s going to be a fun summer indeed.

Scroll down for more reaction to the A24 bottoms…

I identify as an A24 bottom — Brent ✨ (@thebrentwolff) April 25, 2023

I mean I guess you know your audience best but calling them “A24 Bottoms” seems like a generalization. — Jackson Isaacson (@jacksonisaacson) April 25, 2023

Summer 2023 can’t come soon enough for these bottoms https://t.co/JCbVhnhAYy — Jim Cook Jr. ? (@JimCookJr) April 25, 2023

