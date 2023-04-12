WATCH: ‘Elite’ hotties Manu Ríos & Arón Piper reunite & fight in new Netflix thriller series

Manu Ríos and Arón Piper in “Elite” photo credit: Netflix

Fans of Elite have been transfixed on the Spanish teen telenovela ever since it premiered back in 2018. But it wasn’t until the show’s fourth season that viewers got to lay eyes on Manu Ríos’ sexy bad boy character Patrick.

That season’s steamy plot lines included seeing fellow hotties Arón Piper and Omay Ayuso’s boyfriend characters of Ander and Omar open up their relationship to include Patrick.

The trio were responsible for some of the show’s most provocative scenes.

Case in point:

The polyamorous relationship didn’t last very long and by the end of the season Piper exited the series as his character went off to travel the world.

Ríos followed suit and left the show at the end of season 6. Ayuso is now the only one set to return for Elite’s upcoming seventh and final season.

Thankfully, Netflix knew audiences were eager for more Ríos and Piper-centric content and has enlisted both actors for its new thriller series Muted.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new trailer which sees Piper as Sergio Ciscar, a man who hasn’t spoken since the day he allegedly murdered his mother and father. Six years later, he is released from prison for good behavior and returns to live at the scene of the crime in the home of his late parents. Red flag!

Sergio’s acclimation back into the general population somehow entails 24-hour video surveillance under the watchful eye of a sketchy psychiatrist who is tasked with figuring it out if he still poses a threat to society.

Things quickly get seriously more tense after Sergio befriends a teen girl named Marta, which is where Rios’ character Eneko enters the picture. Elite fans please rise!

It’s clear Eneko wants Marta to have nothing to do with Sergio as the two nearly come to blows during a shouting match. The drama intensifies as it remains unclear whether or not Sergio intends to harm Marta, or anyone else.

From the trailer, it, unfortunately, seems unlikely that Rios and Piper get it on like they did on Elite, but the pair still have some pretty heated scenes. We’ve already added it to our binge list!

Muted is set to premiere on May 19th on Netflix.

Check out the mysterious trailer for Muted below:

This isn’t the only sexy project Ríos has lined up.

In May, the Brokeback Mountain-esque queer western from Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, Strange Way of Life, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Ríos appears in the short film, which finds daddy of the moment Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke playing an outlaw and a sheriff who reunite after 25 years apart.

On Tuesday, the poster and stills from the production were released adding more hype to the highly-anticipated 30-minute film.

While we’re obsessing over Rios and Piper’s latest collaboration, here are some of the hottest takes from their Instagrams, because why not: