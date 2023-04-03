‘Élite’ stud Arón Piper’s shirtless mirror selfie reveals more about the actor than ever before

Another day, another Élite star drops a thirst trap and for that we’re thankful.

Although his gay and proud character of Ander hasn’t been seen since the end of season 4, fans of the blockbuster Netflix Spanish teen telenovela series are very well familiar with the gorgeousness that is Arón Piper.

For those that may not be as versed in Elite canon, the 26-year-old German-Spanish actor portrayed the lover of Omay Ayuso who got into even more hot trouble after hooking up with Manu Ríos’ character, Patrick.

During the show’s third season, Piper also pulled heart strings as Ander developed a rare form of leukemia and later emerged triumphant overcoming the disease.

After ending his triangle romance with Patrick and Oman, Ander said goodbye to the halls of Las Encinas and packed his bags to travel the world at the end of season 4. Bon voyage, king!

While he isn’t set to appear in the show’s upcoming seventh and final season, Piper gifted fans with a new update that made it known he’s definitely been putting in time at the gym since exiting the Netflix series in 2021.

Try not to gasp:

While flaunting his shirtless ripped physique, Piper smiled into the mirror and waved his middle finger in the air. His cocky handy gesture almost went unnoticed as the crop from the mirror selfie stopped just short of giving audiences a glimpse of more than they – and Instagram’s policies – could handle.

Although the nude mirror selfie was bold and completely warranted, Piper actually buried the shot in a slideshow of snaps that launched with a cute image of his adorable mug in a black beanie.

“GRACIAS COMPAÑERXS,” he captioned the carousel of images. “LAST SHOW TONITE!!!!!”

But you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realize which photo Piper’s fans couldn’t get passed:

“I’m shocked at the mirror picture,” wrote one follower.

“I’m still on the second to last picture,” added another.

“The picture in front of the mirror ,” a third noted and included the exasperated face emoji.

In addition to acting, Piper released an EP entitled Nieve in 2021 and recently wrapped the last dates of his 2023 European tour in Amsterdam.

Watch his video for “Nieve” below:

Piper will next be seen in the new Netflix thriller series Mute (El Silencio).

In Mute, Piper plays a man who hasn’t spoken since the day he allegedly murdered his parents. Six years later, he meets a teen girl that could get to the bottom of the whole mystery. The series also sees him reunite with Manu Ríos, who appears in a supporting role.

The streaming giant released a teaser for Mute, but unfortunately Piper and Rios don’t get it on in the clip:

While an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, Mute is expected to launch in May on Netflix.

Until then, check out some more of Piper’s sexiness in this curated list of images from his Instagram: