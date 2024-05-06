Let’s dig into the explosive bisexual chaos on ‘Selling the OC’ that has Gay Twitter™ picking sides

Bisexual chaos, swinger accusations, sordid gossip, and male-on-male fighting!

If you assumed Netflix‘s Selling the OC –– a spinoff of ultra-dramatic unscripted hit Selling Sunset –– was actually about selling houses, you’d be sorely mistaken.

But nevertheless, we can’t look away.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

While the original series introduced us to fashionable witch Christine Quinn and newly-out queer icon Chrishell Stause, the Oppenheimer Group’s Orange County office has its own cast of characters: namely, openly bisexual hunk Sean Palmieri and married, straight, father-of-three Austin Victoria.

Open house tours and “just sold” signs be damned, the biggest drama from the show’s third season (which hit Netflix earlier this week) revolved around a rumor that Victoria and his wife Lisa were soliciting Palmieri for some off-camera fun.

It ended in an explosive confrontation at, of course, the office. Where no one seemingly knows how to work the door.

Watch.

When Sean tells people Austin and his wife tried to have a threesome with him, all hell breaks loose in the office.



Selling the OC Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/1o6Su0o5nr — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2024

In the clip, Austin, the blonde one, steps outside to ask Sean, the one with glasses, to answer to some tea he’d allegedly been spilling.

(Over the past few episodes, the real estate group had come to learn that the two men’s years-long friendship dissolved after a reported edible-fueled dinner at Austin’s house.)

After a homoerotic game of chicken, Sean explains, “You told me when we were friends, you gave me all this little stuff that you and your wife were into. I don’t care if you’re doing these foursomes, flipping, doing all this kinds of stuff.”

Apparently, Palmieri alleged he distanced himself because he wasn’t into couples.

At that point, Austin declares, “You’re not hot, bro,” adding, “I would never f*cking wanna hit on you. You’re the last person I would ever hit on.”

It’s a moment that made Victoria look especially guilty, considering Sean is OBJECTIVELY hot. Sorry not sorry!

Eventually, the interaction got physical, at which point the rest of the realtors stopped eavesdropping and ran outside to break things up. (Are there any mansions actually being sold here?!)

Unsurprisingly, the out-of-context altercation between two hot dudes got Gay Twitter X™ all fired up… and wondering if we should be watching this dang show?

I’m not interested in either real estate or Orange County, but Sean Palmieri, my DMs are open.#SellingTheOC https://t.co/reKXBVXlVf — Shant|???? ?????? (@Karmir_Kovkas) May 5, 2024

Wait…have I been sleeping on this show? https://t.co/13cAR7CTE7 — Michael. (@yosoymichael) May 4, 2024

Just kiss

MMF season is in full swing https://t.co/elEyGt5gx3 — MILKY WAY GHETTO ? (@JayJurden) May 4, 2024

I haven’t seen a single episode of this series – but I believe the guy with the glasses. https://t.co/PtoHTHadMg — Jeff Hernaez (@JeffHernaez) May 5, 2024

Unfortunately, we can’t go into the immediate aftermath without spoiling the rest of the season.

But let’s just say it gets even more messy. There’s screenshots of a “Nice legs” comment on Instagram, another straight-identifying realtor named Tyler Stanaland who sent Sean gifts, and the fact that Sean apparently didn’t sell a single house during his tenure with the group. Oop!

Nevertheless, it’s quite possible that something went down between Oppenheimer’s messy queen and his seemingly straight co-workers. And social media definitely has its opinions.

Ahead of this season’s premiere, Palmieri announced he had left the O Group, which was just “not a culture fit for me.” Additionally, Stanaland revealed he had departed the agency around the time filming wrapped back in October in what was “the right decision for me and my clients.”

Do I think Austin could be bi? Yes. Do I think Sean is a liar and is trying to cause drama because he serves no purpose on this cast/show? Yes. — Just an Observation (@yeawhathesaid) May 4, 2024

Will we ever get a final answer to what really happened between the boys at one of California’s biggest real estate firms? Probably not.

We’re just happy to see some messy LGBTQ+ chaos on one of reality TV’s most-popular shows. After all, representation is sooo important.

Check out more pics from Selling the OC‘s resident bisexual hottie below.