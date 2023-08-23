Netflix drops major ‘Élite’ spoilers & photos about Omar Ayuso’s return for season 7

Omar Ayuso attends the red carpet at the 76th Locarno Film Festival on August 09, 2023 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

It’s back to school season and that also goes for the students at everyone’s favorite fictional Spanish high school, Las Encinas.

With Netflix‘s blockbuster teen telenovela Élite gearing up for the start of its seventh season, the streaming giant has gifted viewers with a major glimpse of what’s in store for the cast, including returning fan-favorite hunk Omar Ayuso.

Ayuso, who originated the gay character Omar Sanaa in season one, exited following the events of season five which ended with the death of his best friend, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla). While Netflix had previously teased Omar’s return, we now have a fuller picture of what leads him back to his friends at Las Encinas.

The official synopsis discloses how Omar has been struggling in the aftermath of Samuel’s untimely passing.

In this new season, Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel’s death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar’s journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells. Elite’s season 7 will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance.

Part of Omar’s healing will also involve starting a friendship with new student Joel (played by hottie Fernando Líndez). While the season 7 teaser released earlier this summer showed the duo getting hot and heavy, Joel brings his own baggage that could tank the budding relationship.

JOEL (Fernando Líndez)

Joel is a ray of light despite the constant blows life has dealt him. Very humble and surviving day by day, he’s clear that he can’t afford to have dreams beyond the present. Until, suddenly, the possibility arises for him to make a 180-degree turn in his life.

While Manu Ríos won’t be reprising the role of spoiled bad boy turned loyal-ish boyfriend Patrick, his on-screen lover André Lamoglia will be back as Iván. RIP Patrivan!

Other characters returning are Isadora (Valentina Zenere), Rocío (Ana Bokesa), Dídac (Álvaro de Juana), Nico (Ander Puig), Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), Raúl (Álex Pastrana), and Sara (Carmen Arrufat).

The first photos from season 7 show the newbies and the vets mingling in various scenes both inside and outside of the halls of Las Encinas.

a veces la única salida es rodearte de la gente que te quiere. #Elite7 llega el 20 de octubre. pic.twitter.com/z905X9PctX — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) August 23, 2023

Back in March, it was announced bisexual Brazilian pop queen Anitta would be joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Netflix has since revealed the character descriptions for all of the new members of the season 7 cast except Anitta. Her addition continues under a cloud of mystery.

Check out the rest of the new characters on Élite below:

ERIC (Gleb Abrosimov):

Eric is Nico’s rebel cousin. A free-spirited, anti-system, and naturally anarchic individual who hides fears, insecurities, and a constant tendency towards self-destruction.

MARTÍN (Leonardo Sbaraglia)

Martín is Isadora’s father, who returns after being away for a while to regain control of the family business. Soon we will discover that his comeback is not by chance and that he hides some rather shady rivalries.

CHLOE (Mirela Balić)

Chloe is a new student in Las Encinas who loves scandal as much as explicit videos. Behind that provocative facade lies an insecure girl who carries a really toxic relationship with her mother.

CARMEN (Maribel Verdú)

Chloe’s mother. Super seductive and loves the good life. She does not understand her place sometimes and competes with her daughter in both provocative outfits and making new friends in Las Encinas.

As we await the launch of season 7, Netflix has already renewed its longest-running Spanish series for an eighth season with Mina El Hammani, who played the sister of Omar Ayuso’s character, Nadia, reprising her role.

While it’s too soon to know when season 8 will premiere, season 7 launches October 20th.