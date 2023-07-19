Netflix renews ‘Élite’ for season 8 & reveals a beloved cast member is returning to heat things up

School will be in session for another year on Elite.

Netflix has renewed its longest-running Spanish series for an eighth season with production set to begin in August, according to Variety.

The welcome news comes just months before the queer-inclusive teen telenovela is set to premiere its seventh season in the fall.

Adding to the excitement, the streamer also announced one of the show’s original cast members will once again be gracing the halls of fictional private school Las Encinas after exiting the series years ago.

Premiering in 2018, Elite launched with a gorgeous cast that included: Omar Ayuso, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Herran, Mina El Hammani, Alvaro Rico, Aron Piper, Ester Exposito, Danna Paola, and Miguel Bernardeau.

Subsequent seasons saw the arrival of hotties such as: Manu Ríos, Andre Lamoglia, Diego Martin, Claudia Salas, Isadora Artiñán, and Carloto Cotta.

While fans would undoubtedly love to see all of their favorites return, Mina El Hammani, who played the sister of Omar Ayuso’s character, Nadia, is reprising her role for the show’s eighth season.

A main cast member for the first three seasons, Nadia was last seen leaving for New York in the finale of the show’s third season. Plot details have not been revealed, so it’s unclear what the circumstances of her return will entail.

Another beloved original cast member is set to make a triumphant return to the series much sooner. As previously reported, out actor Ayuso will reprise his role of queer hunk Omar Sanaa on the show’s upcoming seventh season. Ayuso exited the series at the end of the fifth season, making the sixth the only season he was not in.

While it’s unclear if Ayuso will appear in the eighth season alongside El Hammani, Netflix has named two new actors who have been added to the cast.

Nuno Gallego (UPA Next) and Ane Rot (Killer Book Club) are the latest stars to be added to the ensemble for season 8.

NOVOS ALUNOS!??



‘Nuno Gallego’ e ‘Ane Rot’ entraram para o elenco da 8ª temporada de Élite. pic.twitter.com/G2AimZbaqg — ???? & ???????? ? (@EliteNetfllix) July 19, 2023

Season 7 is also adding some new faces.

In addition to Brazilian bisexual pop goddess Anitta, several new male hotties have been added to the roster of students to make sure the heat is raised to full throttle.

Gorgeous studs Fernando Lindez, Alejandro Albarracín, and Gleb Abrosimov will be bringing the sizzle now that Manu Ríos has ended his run as spoiled bad boy Patrick.

While it’s too soon to know when season 8 will premiere, season 7 will have viewers gagging once it launches on October 20th.