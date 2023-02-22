‘Elite’ hunk Miguel Herrán is not a fan of wearing shirts and no one is complaining

Spanish actor Miguel Herrán’s appeal needs no translation.

The 26-year-old hottie has been lighting up screens and flooding basements since appearing on the blockbuster Netflix series Élite and Money Heist (La Casa de Papel).

Prior to Manu Ríos arrival at Las Encinas, Herrán was part of the original cast that helped make Élite the smash LGBTQ-inclusive teen telenovela during the show’s very hot first season.

His character of Christian was one of three working class transfers students who ingratiates himself to the exclusive school’s in crowd by starting a polyamorous relationship with one of the affluent group’s most powerful couple. You know, as one typically does!

The thrupple’s guy-on-guy-on-girl sex scenes were some of the show’s steamiest, thanks in large part to Herrán ‘s undeniable animal magnetism.

Polo/Carla/Christian [Elite — Netflix] They were messy as all hell but they were HOT i can’t lie pic.twitter.com/9E6ul4JfXw — KJ ☻ ceo of ᴏʙɪᴀɴɪᴅᴀʟᴀ (@borderanakin) November 19, 2022

While his character has, unfortunately, not been seen since season 2, Herrán continued to keep Netflix viewers’ thirst going on the crime-drama series Money Heist. As Anibal Cortes aka Rio, he showed off his hacker skills while romancing the show’s narrator and lead Silene. It’s a three-way or no way for us!

Prior to his breakout television roles, Herrán won a Goya Award (Spain’s equivalent to the Oscars) for Best New Actor for his performance in the 2015 film Nothing in Return.

Most recently, he’s garnered critical praise for his role in the political thriller Modelo 77. Set inside a Spanish prison, Herrán plays a gorgeous banker sent to the penitentiary while awaiting trial for embezzlement. Truth be told, looking as hot as him should be a crime!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Herrán (@miguel.g.herran)

If for some reason you haven’t caught up on Herrán ‘s filmography, he’s been very proactive about keeping his 13 million followers caught up on the status of his overall swoon-worthy shirtlessness by consistently sharing gratuitous shots of his flawless physique. Muchas gracias, tio!

Take a second to catch your breath and enjoy a deep dive into Herrán’s sizzling grid:

