Ricky Martin’s steamy bathroom video, Madonna breaks another record at 65, Netflix’s new bisexual king

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

THE LIBRARY IS OPEN: There was cis hetero drag drama behind-the-scenes on the 1995 film To Wong Foo as John Leguizamo is now disclosing how “difficult” it was to work with “neurotic” Patrick Swayze. Gurl! [Entertainment Weekly]

JAZZ HANDS: Ryan Gosling revealed his one regret from his Oscar-nominated turn in La La Land is his limp wrist in the movie’s poster. At least it wasn’t being light in his loafers. [Buzzfeed]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

CHALLENGERS THE REALITY SHOW: A bisexual real estate agent (Sean Palmieri) and an allegedly straight one in an allegedly open marriage (Austin Victoria) brought the three-way drama to the new season of Netflix‘s Selling OC and now we’re sold!

When Sean tells people Austin and his wife tried to have a threesome with him, all hell breaks loose in the office.



Selling the OC Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/1o6Su0o5nr — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2024

I BEGIN TO WONDER: Kylie Minogue’s sister Dannii Minogue had to set the record straight after some outlets claimed she came out as queer during an episode of the new UK lesbian dating series she is hosting called I Kissed A Girl. [Metro UK]

CHURCH AND STATE: Wilson Cruz executive produced a new docuseries about queer Mormon teens that was filmed over the course of two years and it’s currently being shopped to networks and streaming platforms. [INTO]

THE BACHELOR LIFE: Ricky Martin shook his bon bon in tiny short shorts and nothing else in a new steamy bathroom video.

THAT’S SO RIDICULOUS: Raven-Symoné had to defend her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday from internet trolls after they sent her vicious online hate over the most insane reason. [Us Weekly]

EUROVISION CONTROVERSY: Olly Alexander got emotional describing his anguish over his upcoming performance in the Eurovision Song Contest after receiving an open letter to drop out of the competition due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. [The Independent]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: Pro wrestler Amber Roze McCormick, a.k.a. DangerKid, came out as a trans woman in an emotional social media post. [Out Sports]

ABOUT DAMN TIME: Tennis legend Billie Jean King – who won 39 Grand Slam titles and famously beat Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” match in 1973 – finally got the Breakfast of Champions treatment with her first limited-edition box of Wheaties.

ZOOLANDER PROBLEMS: Handsome male model Eugenio Casnighi claims he was abruptly fired from being a greeter at tonight’s Met Gala because he previously took the spotlight away from Kylie Jenner at last year’s event. [Page Six]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Elliot Page recounted the heartwarming support he received from Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman after nervously coming out as trans to him. [LGBTQ Nation]

SIDNEY IS MAKING A KILLING: Neve Campbell finally got paid her worth as she spilled tea on how the studio stepped up her pay to reprise the iconic role of Sidney Prescott for Scream 7 after she previously spoke out about being lowballed and walked away from Scream VI. [People]

TAKE A BOW: Madonna ended her euphoric Celebration World Tour with a free show that broke the record for largest standalone concert by any artist with more than 1.6 million people on Rio’s Copacabana beach, a record previously held by the Rolling Stones. Throughout the historic night, Madonna featured Diplo spinning, Anitta as the final “Vogue” judge and brought out Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar for a special performance of “Music.” There’s only one Queen and that’s Madonna, kids.