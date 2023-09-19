André Lamoglia is proud to play a bisexual king on ‘Élite’ & teases the “big secret” of season 7

We’re just a little over a month away until the highly-anticipated season 7 premiere of Élite.
While we already know Netflix‘s blockbuster teen telenovela is bringing back hottie Omar Ayuso to portray beloved gay character Omar Sanaa, fellow co-star André Lamoglia has revealed new deets of what else the show’s rabid fanbase can expect from the students at fictional private school Las Encinas.
The Brazilian hunk plays the bisexual character of Iván, who will be picking up the pieces in the aftermath of his father’s death and the sudden breakup from Manu Ríos‘ character, Patrick.
Sadly, Ríos is not returning to the series.
RIP Patrivan!
“I can’t give too many spoilers about what happens to Iván, but I anticipate that one of the important points that mark his life has to do with the consequences of the void left after his father dies in such a brutal way, and that he also moves away from his boyfriend,” Lamoglia told the Brazilian outlet Extra Globo.
But since this Elite, there’s always an extra AF mystery involved and this season is no different.
“And I can tell that a big secret will be revealed,” the 26-year-old disclosed, before catching himself. “Well, I think I said more than I should (lol).”
Further taunting fans, Lamoglia recently shared a photo decked out in the show’s school uniform with the caption: “See you once again in Las Encinas. Working in progress!”
This raised eyebrows as it would be seem the actor is back filming season 8, since season 7 wrapped months ago. Hmmmmm.
Regardless of what happens with his character, Lamoglia is overjoyed to be able to be part of the show’s LGBTQ+ representation by playing a proud bisexual on the series.
“It is very important that, increasingly, audiovisual works have themes with inclusivity in mind,” he told Extra Globo.
“Representation with regard to LGBTQIA+ themes has grown and should grow even more, people have the right to feel seen, and have legitimization, in any way possible, that this recognition is only natural. After all, there is nothing wrong with your sexual orientation, whatever it may be.”
Season 7 will actually see even more bi representation with the addition of one very famous music diva.
Back in March, it was announced bisexual Brazilian pop queen Anitta would be joining the cast in an undisclosed role. While details of her character have been kept mysteriously under wraps, Lamoglia has since divulged he didn’t have any scenes with the “Funk Rave” singer.
“Unfortunately, my plot is not related to that of Anitta’s character, they are different cores,” he added.
“But I would sometimes run into her in the corridors of Netflix. We would talk about the series, she would say at first that she was a little nervous, as it was her first acting job, but she gained confidence and she nailed it. Everyone spoke very highly of her.”
While season 7 of Elite premieres October 20th on Netflix, check out a few recent shots from the last days of Lamoglia’s hot boy summer.
2 Comments
cuteguy
Like the legend in the making Kit Connor, Andre is another great representation of bi male characters being portrayed so the stigma can once and for all diminish and eventually disappear. However as a former loyal obsessed fan of the show, Elite season 6 was a true disappointment but I can only hope that seasons 7 and 8 are better. Unfortunately I’m not that excited to watch it anymore as I used to be. I just hope ppl don’t start “hate watching” this once beloved and addicting series like what happened to the SATC spin-off series “And Just Like Crap”. Like when AJLT lost the Samantha character and suffered, once Elite said goodbye to beloved characters like Guzman, it seemed to go on a downward spiral. I just wish shows ended on a high like the all time classic “Schitts Creek”. The show made history by sweeping the Emmy awards with the appropriately titled series ending “Happy Ending”. Dan Levy was and is a true genius and a lgbtq icon
bachy
I really would not want a closeup vid of my tltties bouncing up and down like that…