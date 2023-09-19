André Lamoglia is proud to play a bisexual king on ‘Élite’ & teases the “big secret” of season 7

We’re just a little over a month away until the highly-anticipated season 7 premiere of Élite.

While we already know Netflix‘s blockbuster teen telenovela is bringing back hottie Omar Ayuso to portray beloved gay character Omar Sanaa, fellow co-star André Lamoglia has revealed new deets of what else the show’s rabid fanbase can expect from the students at fictional private school Las Encinas.

The Brazilian hunk plays the bisexual character of Iván, who will be picking up the pieces in the aftermath of his father’s death and the sudden breakup from Manu Ríos‘ character, Patrick.

Sadly, Ríos is not returning to the series.

RIP Patrivan!

? Manu Rios



? André Lamoglia#patrivan #mandre #Elite5 #Elite6



I made this video about the story of Patrick and Ivan as I would like to remember it.???

I hope at some point in the series they have a happy ending…???? pic.twitter.com/8bLjLCvbVj — ???? (@gio_rios19) December 29, 2022

“I can’t give too many spoilers about what happens to Iván, but I anticipate that one of the important points that mark his life has to do with the consequences of the void left after his father dies in such a brutal way, and that he also moves away from his boyfriend,” Lamoglia told the Brazilian outlet Extra Globo.

But since this Elite, there’s always an extra AF mystery involved and this season is no different.

“And I can tell that a big secret will be revealed,” the 26-year-old disclosed, before catching himself. “Well, I think I said more than I should (lol).”

Further taunting fans, Lamoglia recently shared a photo decked out in the show’s school uniform with the caption: “See you once again in Las Encinas. Working in progress!”

This raised eyebrows as it would be seem the actor is back filming season 8, since season 7 wrapped months ago. Hmmmmm.

Regardless of what happens with his character, Lamoglia is overjoyed to be able to be part of the show’s LGBTQ+ representation by playing a proud bisexual on the series.

“It is very important that, increasingly, audiovisual works have themes with inclusivity in mind,” he told Extra Globo.

“Representation with regard to LGBTQIA+ themes has grown and should grow even more, people have the right to feel seen, and have legitimization, in any way possible, that this recognition is only natural. After all, there is nothing wrong with your sexual orientation, whatever it may be.”

Season 7 will actually see even more bi representation with the addition of one very famous music diva.

Back in March, it was announced bisexual Brazilian pop queen Anitta would be joining the cast in an undisclosed role. While details of her character have been kept mysteriously under wraps, Lamoglia has since divulged he didn’t have any scenes with the “Funk Rave” singer.

André Lamoglia para o 'Jornal Extra ' um pouco sobre a participação de Anitta na série #ELI7E



"Infelizmente, minha trama não está relacionada com a da personagem da Anitta, são núcleos diferentes. Mas eu cruzava às vezes com ela nos corredores da Netflix…. + pic.twitter.com/1K9xIxRgVE — André Lamoglia Info (@Infoandrela) September 18, 2023

“Unfortunately, my plot is not related to that of Anitta’s character, they are different cores,” he added.

“But I would sometimes run into her in the corridors of Netflix. We would talk about the series, she would say at first that she was a little nervous, as it was her first acting job, but she gained confidence and she nailed it. Everyone spoke very highly of her.”

While season 7 of Elite premieres October 20th on Netflix, check out a few recent shots from the last days of Lamoglia’s hot boy summer.