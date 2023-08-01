‘Élite’ boyfriends Manu Ríos & André Lamoglia reunite on a dinner date and we can’t handle it

Manu Ríos enjoyed an epic romance with André Lamoglia on the blockbuster Netflix series Élite.

Rios’ character of Patrick went from a spoiled bad boy who hooked up with everyone under the sun to a vulnerable romantic after falling hard for Lamoglia’s Iván.

While the pair did enjoy their problematic affairs–Ivan famously slept with Patrick’s sister Ari, while Patrick hooked up with Ivan’s father Cruz–they quickly became a fan-favorite couple and earned the supercouple moniker Patriván and/or Ivántrick.

For two seasons, Patrick and Ivan brought the bulk of the gay heat to the Spanish-language teen telenovela.

If Ivan really leaves the Elite, I hope he goes to find his true love, Patrick.?This is how their love story will end beautifully.???@manuriosfdez @andrelamoglia #patrivan #Elite pic.twitter.com/ELfvho7eHA — ???? (@gio_rios19) March 23, 2023

Unfortunately, their love was not meant to be as Ríos left the series at the end of last season. 💔 With Patrick now out of the picture, fans have been tied up in knots wondering what’s next for Iván since Lamoglia is returning for the show’s upcoming seventh season.

While the two are not rekindling on screen, Ríos and Lamoglia revealed their admiration for each other extends past the hit show as they reunited for a dinner date in real life.

The hunky dinner took place in Madrid and found the two huddled close in a booth at a trendy restaurant. In the photo, the TV boyfriends could be seen transfixed as they gazed at photos on Rios’ phone after devouring a chocolate dessert.

Delicious, indeed!

Manu Ríos in Madrid today with Élite co-star André Lamoglia ? pic.twitter.com/ctZXSiW7aH — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) July 27, 2023

As far as if their romance extends past what you see on Elite, it appears that Ríos and Lamoglia are just very good friends. Fine, we’ll take it!

And despite their hot and heavy on-screen history, Lamgolia previously discussed how filming his sex scenes with Ríos wasn’t awkward at all.

“He made me feel really comfortable,” the 25-year-old told GQ Brazil, “and the fact that we get along is great for the series and the scenes because you already have a certain intimacy, a certain chemistry.” Yes, they definitely do!

Following his exit from Elite, Ríos will soon be seen with daddy icon Pedro Pascal in Pedro Almodovar’s upcoming queer romance A Strange Way of Life, and is set to start production on the new Netflix medical series Respira.

Lamoglia and the rest of Elite’s sexy ensemble cast – including Omar Ayuso and hottie newcomers Fernando Lindez, Alejandro Albarracín, and Gleb Abrosimov – can be seen when season 7 of the Netflix hit premieres on October 20th.

In the meantime, check out more sizzling photos of Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia’s hot boy summer below:

Manu Ríos in Ibiza (2023) pic.twitter.com/cYQSH9crwk — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) July 21, 2023

? Manu Ríos in Ibiza, Spain (15/07) pic.twitter.com/4SYejiVTjd — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) July 15, 2023

yet another site from Spain that has driven me crazy! ? pic.twitter.com/uHtA69uvtt — André Lamoglia (@pubIiceast) July 23, 2023

? Manu Ríos in Ibiza, Spain on the annual Twojeys trip (15/07) pic.twitter.com/oyudEjJ0kq — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) July 15, 2023