WATCH: Omar Ayuso & André Lamoglia both hook up with the same new hottie in ‘Élite’ season 7 trailer

Ahead of its premiere on Friday, Netflix has finally dropped a full trailer for season 7 of Élite.

It was back in June that the streaming giant first shared a teaser clip of the gorgeous cast falling from the sky, running frantically, and, because this is Elite, making out with each other.

While we were by no means mad at it, the visuals didn’t really divulge any hints as to what fans could expect in regards to actual storylines on the new episodes of the blockbuster Spanish-language series.

After teasing the return of OG cast member Omar Ayuso, the arrival of three new male hotties, as well as the debut of bisexual pop goddess Anitta, and the demise of Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia’s red-hot relationship, we are now getting a better idea of how all the intense drama, sick fashions, and sizzling hook ups will play out over the course of the new semester at Las Encinas.

According to the season 7 synopsis, Ayuso takes on a central role as he finds his way back at the private school in order to try to heal from the ongoing trauma in the aftermath of the death of his best friend Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) at the end of the season 5 finale.

In this new season, Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel’s death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar’s journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells.

But it isn’t all gloom and doom for Omar, as he also finds time to romance his new boyfriend Joel, played by newcomer Fernando Líndez.

Meanwhile, Lamoglia’s hunky character of Iván is putting back the pieces, both physically and mentally, after recovering from his hit-and-run accident and the sudden departure of his boyfriend Patríck, formerly played by Ríos, who is not returning for season 7.

As one would expect, Iván won’t be alone for too long and appears to also find solace in the arms – or at least the lips – of Joel too. This probably won’t end well once Omar finds out. Unless, it turns into another Elite ménage à trois!

Anitta is also on hand to spice things up as self-defense teacher, Jessica. The Brazilian bombshell will have a key part in empowering Sara (Carmen Arrufat) to get out of her abusive relationship with her despicable boyfriend Raul, played by the devilishly handsome Álex Pastrana.

Sara has a lot to deal with as she’s still trying to keep it under wraps that she is the one who accidentally ran over Iván in season 6.

The seventh season also stars Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Álvaro de Juana (Didac), Ana Bokesa (Rocío) and Ander Puig (Nico). In addition, Mirela Balić (Chloe), Gleb Abrosimov (Eric), Alejandro Albarracín, and acclaimed Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (Carmen) have joined the cast.

While season 7 of Elite premieres on Friday, October 20th, check out all the glamorous intrigue from the sexy trailer below: