WATCH: Manu Ríos’ emotional exit from ‘Élite’ revealed in new season 7 clip with André Lamoglia

Manu Ríos has left the building!

With only one week until the highly-anticipated season 7 premiere of Elite, Netflix is feeding fans with a new teaser clip revealing more details surrounding the exit of one of the show’s most beloved characters.

For three seasons, Ríos portrayed Patrick, a spoiled rich kid with a penchant to getting into bed with friends, couples, and even his boyfriend’s father.

Most recently, Patrick appeared to have settled down having started a passionate and some-what committed relationship with André Lamoglia‘s character of Iván. The gorgeous duo heated up screens and fans quickly gave them the supercouple moniker of Patriván.

While it was previously revealed that Ríos would not be returning to the show following the events of the season 6 finale, it now turns out Patrick is present in the first episode of season 7.

On Friday, Netflix dropped a 70-second clip showing Patrick ending things with Ivan in an emotional farewell message. Grab the tissues!

The clip begins with a devastated Iván staring off into space while listening to Patrick’s goodbye voicemail.

“I’ve written a thousand letters on my phone and thought up a thousand speeches in my head to try and get you back. But ultimately, this message is to say goodbye,” Rios says in a voiceover as Patrick.

“I refuse to lose you forever, even if it is necessary. Let me live with the hope that one day we will meet again,” he adds. “I’m not asking for something that was never there. I’m not asking for something to be invented. I just wanna go back to something we once had. Something that was real.”

He then hints that his decision to leave him may not completely of his own volition. Ya think?

“But for my wish to be fulfilled, my only option is to disappear,” he says. “Or that’s what I’m told.”

He finishes by professing his eternal love and giving hope that they may reunite in the future.

“So, until we see each other again …I love you. I love you so much, Ivan. I’ve always loved you, and I always will.” Sigh!

While we only hear and never actually see Ríos, it gives fans some closure and hopefully leaves the door open for his possible return down the line.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Spanish actor got some fans thinking he may be returning sooner rather than later as he shared a photo leaving what looks like Netflix’s studios in Spain.

Despite not giving any indication what he was working on, it was previously revealed that Rios would be a part of the upcoming Netflix medical series Respira (Breathe). So it could be for that or some other production is our boy is booked and busy!

Ríos will definitely be missed on Elite, but thankfully there are many stars coming back to Las Encinas.

In addition to Lamoglia, Omar Ayuso (Omar), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Álvaro de Juana (Didac), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Álex Pastrana (Raúl), Ana Bokesa (Rocío) and Ander Puig (Nico) are all returning for season seven.

Among the new additions this season are bisexual pop goddess Anitta and the trinity of male hotness that is Fernando Lindez, Alejandro Albarracín and Gleb Abrosimov.

Season 7 of Élite premieres Friday, October 20th on Netflix.

