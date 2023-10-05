‘Élite’ turns 5! Check out what the Netflix telenovela’s hottest hunks are up to now

On October 5th, 2018, Netflix unleashed the sizzling young adult telenovela Élite onto the unsuspecting masses and we’ve never been the same since.
Over the course of five years and six seasons, we’ve become addicted to the show’s over-the-top mysteries, fierce fashions, sultry sexcapades, queer-inclusive storylines, and ridiculously gorgeous cast.
From Omar Ayuso to Manu Ríos, Élite has been delivering a steady stream of Spanish-speaking hotties for a half a decade and for that we couldn’t be more grateful. Gracias!
With season 7 set to premiere on October 20th, click through to see what some of the show’s past and present studs have been up to since steaming up the halls of Las Encinas…
Itzan Escamilla (Samuel)
Escamilla played Samuel and was the show’s main protagonist as one of the three transfer students arriving to Las Encinas during the show’s early seasons.
After romancing Marina, Carla, and Ari, his character was written out following the events of the fifth season finale. Escamilla’s adorable looks will next appear in the Apple TV+ series Midnight Family.
Miguel Herrán (Christian)
Herrán starred as Christian, one of the transfer students alongside Escamilla, and left early on during the show’s second season.
The extremely buff star has gone on to achieve success playing Aníbal Cortés (codename ‘Río’) on Netflix’s blockbuster series Money Heist. In 2022, he received accolades for his role in the Spanish historical thriller Modelo 77, and has a lead role in the 2024 film Valle de Sombras.
Herrán is definitely one to keep your eye on!
Álvaro Rico (Polo)
Rico played Polo, a bisexual rich kid with a murderous streak. After engaging in a polyamorous relationship, he met his fate at the end of season 3.
Since then, he’s appeared on the Amazon series Madres. Amor y Vida and the Netflix thriller drama series Holy Family.
Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman)
Bernardeau played popular jock Guzman, a rich kid who didn’t initially approve of the working class transfer students. He eventually becomes friends with Samuel and begins a relationship with Nadia, the third transfer student. At the end of season 4, Guzman decides to travel the world with good friend Ander, and has not been heard from since.
In real life, Bernardeau has been busy starring in the
HBO Max series Todo Lo Otro, Netflix’s 1899, and the Disney+ musical series Our Only Chance. He’ll next star in the titular role of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Spanish adventure series Zorro.
Arón Piper (Ander)
Piper played the gay character of Ander, who dates Omar Ayuso’s character Omar. In season three, Ander receives a leukemia diagnosis which puts a strain on their relationship. By season 4, he and Omar open up their relationship to include Patrick, played by breakout star Manu Ríos. Ander decides to travel the world with good friend Guzman at the end of season 4 and has not been heard from since.
Following his exit from Elite, Piper has headlined the Netflix series Muted (co-starring Rios), starred in the Spanish thriller Fatum, and also released an an EP entitled Nieve.
Manu Ríos (Patrick)
While only arriving during season 4, Ríos made a huge splash portraying gay spoiled brat Patrick for three seasons. After heating things up with Omar and Ander, the fashionable character found true love in season 5 with Ivan, played by Brazilian hunk Andre Lamoglia. While Ríos is not returning for the show’s upcoming 7th season, his presence and hotness will be sorely missed.
Earlier this year Ríos was seen in the Netflix series Muted with former castmate Aron Piper, will headline the Netflix medical series Respira (Breathe), and co-stars with Pedro Pascal in the newly released queer Western romance A Strange Way of Life. And having been recently signed by powerful Hollywood agency WME, fans can expect to see more of Ríos in future film and TV projects.
André Lamoglia (Ivan)
Lamoglia joined the series during season 5 and his Brazilian bisexual character of Ivan has been steaming up the halls ever since. He got a little incestuous by first romancing Ari and later falling for her brother, Patrick (Ríos). Lamoglia is returning for the show’s 7th season, which will see him navigating new territory now that Ivan no longer has Patrick by his side.
RIP Ivan & Patrick!
Omar Ayuso (Omar)
Ayuso is the only original cast member returning to the series for season 7. As gay character Omar Sanaa, Ayuso quickly became a fan favorite and his unibrow an enduring fashion statement. Omar initially left the series following the death of his best friend Samuel (Escamilla) at the end of the show’s fifth season. His decision to come back to Las Encinas was a gift from the Netflix gods.
In addition to Elite, Ayuso will soon be seen in the indie road film On the Go, where he plays a character who deals with his abandonment issues by hooking up on Grindr. Sounds like a storyline right out of Elite!
Elite
Related:
Meet the new hunks of ‘Élite’ season 7 now that Manu Ríos has left the Netflix series
While season 7 of ‘Elite’ is still months away, get acquainted with the new studs set to roam the halls of Spain’s hottest fictional high school.