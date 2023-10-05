‘Élite’ turns 5! Check out what the Netflix telenovela’s hottest hunks are up to now

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Actors Miguel Bernardeau, Danna Paola, Omar Ayuso, Mina El Hammani, Itzan Escamilla, Maria Pedraza, Alvaro Rico, Ester Exposito, Aron Piper, Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente attend ‘Elite’ premiere at Reina Sofia Museum on October 2, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

On October 5th, 2018, Netflix unleashed the sizzling young adult telenovela Élite onto the unsuspecting masses and we’ve never been the same since.

Over the course of five years and six seasons, we’ve become addicted to the show’s over-the-top mysteries, fierce fashions, sultry sexcapades, queer-inclusive storylines, and ridiculously gorgeous cast.

From Omar Ayuso to Manu Ríos, Élite has been delivering a steady stream of Spanish-speaking hotties for a half a decade and for that we couldn’t be more grateful. Gracias!

With season 7 set to premiere on October 20th, click through to see what some of the show’s past and present studs have been up to since steaming up the halls of Las Encinas…