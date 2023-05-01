You’ll never guess the hysterical TV personality this cheeky cherub transformed into

Can you identify who this kid grew up to be?

He’s a much-loved gay comic, TV personality and chat show co-host. He was raised in Mount Vernon, Washington and knows how to spot a fabulous drag queen when he sees one.

It’s none other than Ross Mathews.

The 43-year-old shared the sweet pic to promote his upcoming stand-up tour, “I Gotchu Girl”, which sets out across the US this month.

Mathews began his TV career as an intern on The Jay Leno Show. He found greater fame with his appearances as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. He followed this with regular appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Earlier this week, he posted photos from the set of the latter, hanging out with special guest Michelle Obama.

Last year, Mathews married his husband, Wellinthon Garcia, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mathews splits his time between Los Angeles, Palm Springs and New York.

“I Gotchu Girl” marks something of a departure for Mathews, promising “An evening of stand-up comedy and so much more.” He’s looking forward to the challenge. “I cannot express how excited I am to get back out there on the road with all of YOU,” he said in a recent Instagram post.

The tour kicks off May 11 at The Paramount in Huntingdon, New York, followed by 17 further dates across the US.