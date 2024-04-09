Whoopi cracks unintentional gay joke while dragging Lindsey Graham on ‘The View’ & LOLOL

Whoopi Goldberg can’t talk about Lindsey Graham without getting all sorts of riled up.

Join the club!

The View host was talking Tuesday about the subservient senator’s rare break with Trump, who’s trying to moderate his message on abortion. Despite declaring he’s responsible for ending Roe, Trump declined to back a national abortion ban in a video meant to clarify his views.

For the last eight years, Graham has sacrificed his personal and professional reputation for the sake of earning Trump’s kudos. The South Carolina senator is now one of the most loathed men in Washington, with officials from both sides wondering whether he’s being blackmailed.

But Graham stepped out of line Monday, when he stated his disagreement with the disgraced ex-president’s new abortion stance.

“I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue. Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child–not geography,” he posted on social media.

When it comes to political disagreements, Graham’s rebuke of Trump is very, very mild. Nonetheless, it is a disagreement! In response, Trump went on a social media tirade against Graham, ripping his entire political career.

“I blame myself for Lindsey Graham,” Trump wrote. “Because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him.”

In another post, he chided the antigay pol for supporting “never-ending Wars.”

Trump’s missives mean that for the first time since 2016, Graham is in his crosshairs. It’s a surprising development for all political observers, including Whoopi.

She addressed Graham’s role reversal from Trump suck-up to agitator at the start of Tuesday’s show, and allowed a homophobic insult to slip, before catching herself.

“I was a little surprised that Lindsey Graham, who has been on his knees for…,” she began, before taking a pause. With the audience starting to laugh, she wagged her fingers, and cleaned up her thought.

“At the temple of this man,” she course corrected. “It did not start out that way! And many of them have done that, they’ve all sort of fallen to their knees and they’ve been worshipping him.”

All things considered, that’s a pretty good save! Whoopi ain’t a legend for nothing…

We’re more than willing to give Whoopi the benefit of the doubt, given her long history of LGBTQ+ support. There’s also the fact she was talking about Lindsey Graham, who stirs up animated reactions in all of us.

The EGOT is no exception. The longtime personality has torn into Graham multiple times in recent years, aghast at his shamelessness.

One of the prime examples of Lindsey’s two-faced approach came a couple of years ago, during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. While Graham voted the previous year to confirm Jackson to a powerful appeals court, he opposed her ascension to the SCOTUS.

Most shamefully, Graham harped on phony accusations that Jackson had been lenient in cases involving images of child sexual abuse.

Whoopi was rightfully outraged.

“Lindsey Graham, you should be ashamed of yourself,” she said. “None of this came up the last three times this woman came before you. You were fine with her. Suddenly, now you don’t know what you’re doing. The last time you voted for her, now you’re walking out. “

She also blasted Graham for his endorsement of Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker, in which he cynically highlighted the ex-NFL star’s race.

“Just because we see a Black person does not mean we do monkey see, monkey do,” she offered. “And I’m sure that you don’t know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don’t ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell!”

“Ignorant as hell…” definitely sounds like Graham. Whenever Whoopi goes after him, we’re more than happy to offer some Lindsey leeway. What do you think of Whoopi’s quick response to her unintended slipup? Sound off in the comments below…