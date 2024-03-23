instastuds

Matt Palmer’s beach day, Colton Underwood’s pits & Taylor Lautner’s backside

This week a trans singer got a standing ovation from Katy Perry, Colton Haynes talked dating, and Richard Simmons provided proof of life. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Taylor Lautner stayed on his stomach.

Thijs Boermans made a scene.

Garrett Magee walked the garden.

Jeff Zwally shared words of wisdom.

Yasser Marta hit the gym.

Ty Talley had a seat.

Alec Smith soaked up all the natural beauty.

Colton Underwood spread out.

Luis Suarez reached the peak.

James Cole Brook did a quick change.

Nathan Henry broke a sweat.

Elliott Norris had a sip.

Justin Dawson stayed in Mexico.

Matteo Lane tried a hat.

Jonas Regh snagged a window seat.

Bryce Willard Smithe hogged the stall.

Rafael De La Fuente posed for Gerardo Briceño.

John Arthur Hill had a drink.

James Kennedy chilled poolside.

Omar Ayuso had coffee.

Matt Palmer kept watch.

Manu Rios dripped dry.

And Luke Evans went to bed.

