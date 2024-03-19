Richard Simmons, 75, shares health update after startling fans by saying he’s “dying”

Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons’ health status has been the subject of rumors for years.

While the 75-year-old has not been seen in public in a decade, Simmons has routinely given updates on his social media accounts to calm speculation over his mental and physical wellness.

His latest post had the opposite effect and raised even more questions about his long-term health.

On Monday, the “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” legend whipped fans into a frightening frenzy after posting an ominous message indicating he was “dying.”

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” Simmons wrote in a long Facebook post.

The former General Hospital star than appeared to elaborate by adding more context to his grim note.

“Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death, he added. “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

While it seemed the message was more of a motivational post to express the importance of living life to the fullest, many were left scratching their heads.

People didn’t know what exactly to make of Simmons’ intimating he was “dying.”

With fans leaving concerned messages in the comments and press outlets looking for clarification, Simmons later shared an update about five hours later to apologize for getting every one scared that he was on death’s door.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me,” he tweeted, before adding, “I am not dying.”

He continued: “It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard.”

Simmons’ rep also weighed in on the Facebook controversy and dispelled any doubt that Simmons was in a dire health situation.

“I can confirm with one hundred percent certainty that Richard is not dying,” Tom Estey told CNN. “He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

Simmons has had to dispel reports of his health and whereabouts since his last public appearance in 2014.

In 2016, he pushed back on reports that he was being held captive against his will by calling into the Today show to announce, “No one is holding me in my house as a hostage.”

Around the same time, Simmons, whose sexuality has been the subject of much speculation, refuted tabloid claims that he was transitioning by sharing support for the LGBTQ+ community following the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“Some tabloids have recently falsely reported that I am transitioning. In response, I feel compelled to set the record straight and refute these lies. Although I am not transitioning, I have and always will be supportive of those who are going through their journey,” Simmons wrote on Facebook, according to E!.

“We should not lose focus on showing love, strength and compassion to all of the LGBT community during these tragic times.”

However, Simmons would later lose a defamation suit against the National Enquirer and Radar Online, who published articles falsely claiming he had undergone gender affirming surgery, and was ordered to pay $130,000 in attorney fees.

Most recently, Simmons spoke out disavowing any involvement with a planned biopic in which comedian Pauly Shore would be playing him.

“You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie,” Simmons wrote in January 17th Facebook post. “So don’t believe everything you read.”

Shore appears as Simmons in separate short film called The Court Jester, which screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

The upcoming feature film on Simmons is being developed by Mark Wolper of The Wolper Organization and is moving forward with Shore, but without the ’80s aerobics icon.

“While we would love to have [Simmons] involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story,” Wolper told Variety.