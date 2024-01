You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore.



I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.



I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist.



I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.



Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons wrote on Facebook disavowing having any involvement with a new film of his life featuring comedian Pauly Shore.