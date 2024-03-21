‘Elite’ alum Jaime Lorente hooks up with guys in new series alongside adult film star Bastian Karim

Jaime Lorente is once again sizzling up our TV screens.

Over the last six years, the 32-year-old actor has starred in some of the biggest shows to come out of his native Spain.

He played Denver on Netflix‘s hit crime series Money Heist (Las Casa Del Papel), the titular role on Amazon Prime’s historical drama about 11th-Century Castilian knight and warlord El Cid, and for two season had fans overheating as Nano on the blockbuster YA telenovela Elite.

Although his character on Elite was straight with a criminal past and caused a ton of drama, he still had the gays undivided attention.

Well, now Lorente is stirring up things once again.

On March 15th, his new Spanish-language Netflix series Iron Reign (Mano De Hierro) premiered and it’s filled with tons of drama, action, betrayal, and man-on-man grinding.

Centered around the drug cartel in Barcelona, Lorente portrays Nestor, a man married to the only daughter of the reigning mafia boss. However, Nestor has a secret that threatens his involvement in the family business.

Nestor is closeted and cheating on his wife with his boyfriend, Alex, played by Joel Bosqued.

In one especially hot scene, Nestor arrives to a gay party to find various men hooking up all around him. When his boyfriend Alex comes into the room, the pair start to get it on before Nestor appears to get cold feet and cuts off the action prematurely.

Check it out for yourselves:

Eagle-eye viewers will notice one of the men getting hot and heavy on the couch in the background is none other than gay adult film star Bastian Karim.

Karim looks to only appear in that one scene as he shared the clip with the caption: “What a great experience 😍 🤩 Thank you #manodehierro @netflixes.”

The 27-year-old Colombian has worked for major production houses like Falcon Studios and Men.com, in addition to having a very popular OnlyFans account.

Karim’s talents have also garnered acclaim in the industry as he’s currently up for four Grabby Awards, including Best Bottom and Star of the Year. He previously took home wins for Best Jock and Best Twink.

As to what happens with Lorente’s Nestor and Bosqued’s Alex, you’ll just have to binge Iron Reign.

In addition to Lorente and Bosqued, the Spanish crime drama stars Eduard Fernández, Chino Darín, Natalia de Molina, Sergi López, and Enric Auquer.

While all eight episodes of the Iron Reign are streaming now on Netflix, check out a few more great photos of Lorente, Bosqued and Karim below: