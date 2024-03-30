Ross Lynch’s wet shirt, Heath Thorpe’s short shorts & Taylor Stilson’s car wash

This week Johnny Sibilly hard launched his new boyfriend, the NFL’s #1 Draft pick showed off his pretty pink manicure, and the men of Major League Baseball sweat right through their brand new jerseys. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Elliott Norris showed off his Pokémon.
Your day is about to get a little hotter
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.
Ethan Hethcote popped a squat.
Sergio Armas bounced.
Ronnie Woo pulled up.
Thomas Knights gathered the gingers.
Dan Slater played Winter Party.
Saulo de Tassio turned 31.
Matt Lister had a seat.
Akorede Kelvin booked a spa day.
Jack Laugher took a break.
Heath Thorpe hit the gym.
Bryan Lorenzo stood on the slopes.
Carson Tueller looked back.
Gal Anteby walked the dog.
Ross Lynch posed for Man About Town.
Ashley McKenzie dried off.
Armstrong Nworka and Doryin Thames got together.
Taylor Stilson washed the car.
Jed Ismael got home.
Zander Hodgson checked himself out.
And Nathan Nuyts paused his workout.
Related:
Rafael de la Fuente is putting out blazes in ‘Fire Country’ while being a total smoke show IRL
Rafael de la Fuente has been sizzling up TV screens since appearing on ‘Empire’ in 2015.
One Comment
abfab
ShaverC—————-don’t look. You’ll have a heart attack from all of this indecency. You too, Monty.