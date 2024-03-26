Rafael de la Fuente is putting out blazes in ‘Fire Country’ while being a total smoke show IRL

Rafael de la Fuente has been sizzling up TV screens for nearly a decade.

While the 37-year-old Venezuelan hunk got his start on telenovelas and on the Spanish-language Nickelodeon show Grachi, his big break came in 2015 playing Michael Sanchez on the blockbuster FOX series Empire.

During the show’s first two seasons, he was involved in the show’s major gay storyline having started a romantic relationship with Jamal (Jussie Smollett).

Is ? in the air for Jamal and Michael? #Empire pic.twitter.com/TYtFwcIEwY — Empire (@EmpireTVSeries) April 28, 2016

After trading barbs with Cookie Lyons, Rafael went on to a string of impressive and diverse roles.

He played Guy Pearce’s lover in the eight-part gay rights historical miniseries When We Rise, schemed up trouble on the 2017 reboot of Dynasty as Sammy Jo (a part portrayed by Heather Locklear in the original ’80s nighttime soap), got traumatized by Twisty the Clown on American Horror Story, and brought some much-needed flavor to the Hallmark Channel’s 2023 saccharine-sweet holiday roster in Letters to Santa.

The boy has range!

Earlier this year, Rafael joined the cast of CBS’ action drama Fire Country for its second season.

His character of Diego is described as a charming paramedic/firefighter who finds himself getting mixed up in a love triangle with two of the show’s main stars, Gabriela (played by Stephanie Arcila) and Bode (Max Thieriot).

If Rafael is involved it’s bound to get hot!

Rafael came out when he’s was 20 and has consistently gone between playing gay and straight roles. While Empire, When We Rise, and Dynasty were LGBTQ+ roles, he exercised his hetero acting chops on American Horror Story, Letters to Santa, and Fire Country.

Back in 2015, he discussed his pride in portraying queer characters.

“It’s great to play roles that not only entertain people, but that are also creating change and that have a purpose,” he told Remezcla. “Entertaining the audience is awesome, but when you add the fact that we can impact society in a positive way, it makes it so much more rewarding.”

In his personal life, Rafael was previously linked to Australian actor Hugh Sheridan. While some outlets have claimed the duo were secretly married for years and divorced in 2018, it’s unclear of the exact nature of their relationship.

In 2023, Rafael disputed one of the reports of their marriage by only commenting that he met Sheridan in 2014 not 2009.

First of all, I met Hugh Sheridan in 2014… pic.twitter.com/VU34ZJSs99 — Rafael De La Fuente (@rafaeldlf) May 18, 2023

As of 2023, Rafael has been in a relationship with out singer John Duff.

Duff has released a slew of viral songs including “Rich”, “Hokie Pokie”, “I Hate LA”, and “High Heels”.

He most recently raised temperatures – and eyebrows – by wearing next to nothing in the music video for his song “Somebody’s Daughter.”

The handsome couple have been sharing photos and being absolutely adorable together since at least last June.

Could they be any cuter?!

With an abundant career and personal life, there is nothing stopping Rafael’s queer Latin excellence from continuing to reach new heights.

We’re also hoping to see a lot more of Rafael as Fire Country was just renewed for a third season.

While new episodes of Fire Country air Fridays at 9pm on CBS, check out more scorching pics of Rafael from his fabulous Instagram below and then give him a follow!