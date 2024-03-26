feliz cumpleaños

PHOTOS: Birthday boy Omar Ayuso’s style evolution over the years

By
Omar Ayuso

On March 26, 1998, the #1 song was “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit” It by Will Smith, Titanic ruled the box office, and Elite hottie Omar Ayuso was born over in Madrid, Spain.

Feel old yet?

While time is flying by, today is a great day to celebrate the Spanish star’s 26th birthday. ¡Feliz cumpleaños, Omar!

They really do grow up so fast!

Of course, we’ve been huge fans of Ayuso’s work ever since he became part of our favorite Netflix binge when Elite premiered back in 2018.

His character of Omar Sanaa, a closeted gay Muslim, quickly became a fan-favorite as he first developed a relationship with Ander Muñoz (played by the handsome Arón Piper), a star athlete at the show’s prestigious high school, Las Encinas.

Over the course of the series, Omar came out out, transferred to Las Encinas, enjoyed a ménage à trois with Ander and Patrick (the one and only Manu Ríos), helped solve some of the show’s wildest mysteries, and showed the world how to rock a unibrow like a true style king.

Ahead of Elite‘s upcoming eighth and final season, Ayuso opened up about how much his life has changed since first garnering international fame at the age of 20 in 2018.

“Everything has changed, of course,” he told Queerty last year. “And in the most fortunate of ways. Now I relate to the series in a more professional way, in the sense that now it’s my job. When I was doing the series before, which was the first thing I had done, it was my life. Everything was the series. The series took up all my concern, my attention, my joy, my validation. And now it doesn’t. Now the series is one part of my life and that’s it.”

Ayuso’s big screen career is also taking off as he stars as a Grindr junkie in the wild road trip comedy On the Go. The Spanish film has been receiving rave reviews on the festival circuit and recently secured North American distribution, so US audiences will soon get to see him in a whole new light.

While we wait for On the Go to be released and Netflix to announce a premiere date for Elite‘s final season, celebrate our birthday boy with these fabulous shots of Ayuso over the years in various states of undress…

Elite season 1 premiere in Madrid – October 2, 2018

Omar Ayuso

Showing us those baby blues.

Fotogramas Awards in Madrid – March 4, 2019

Omar Ayuso

He’s shorts king too!

Elite season 2 premiere in Madrid – August 29, 2019

Omar Ayuso

Owning the shirtless suit/tux trend from the get-go.

ICON Awards in Madrid – Oct. 9, 2019

Omar Ayuso

Come for the sick red suit, stay for the chest hair tease.

Chair photo shoot – November 2020

Tank tops and feet for your nerves.

Bedroom selfie – Oct. 2021

Briefs and jewelry for the win.

Malaga Film Festival – March 19, 2022

Omar Ayuso

A vision in white.

Locarno Film Festival – August 9, 2023

Omar Ayuso

Serving arms!

Behind the Blinds photo shoot – Oct. 2023

Marky Mark’s Calvins could never.

Los Farad premiere in Madrid – December 5, 2023

Black is never basic on Omar.

Paris Fashion Week – Feb. 28, 2024

Omar Ayuso

Category is: Men in Black realness but make it high-fashion.

