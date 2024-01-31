Omar Ayuso flashes his thicc thighs in teeny-tiny short shorts that leave Paul Mescal in the dust

Omar Ayuso has got legs for days!

The Elite hunk – who is a Queerties nominee for Television Performance – is no stranger to serving fierce fits, but his latest sartorial slay has Paul Mescal and Chris Pine shook!

While those dudes may be the hetero kings of 5 inch inseams, Ayuso is repping for the gays by going above and beyond with an avant-garde booty short display that few mere mortals could pull off.

In a photo shared to his Instagram, the Spanish actor rocked what appears to be a pair of itty-bitty short shorts with a matching sweater that gave the entire getup a onesie feel. With his gorgeous hairy gams taking the spotlight, he accessorized the leggy display with white socks and black shoes. Little Orphan Annie realness!

For Omar, the thigh’s the limit:

However daring Ayuso was for flashing his man hams, it should be noted that it wasn’t for a night on the town. Although we doubt anyone from WeHo to Hell’s Kitchen would take issue with it!

The bold fashion moment is part of a limited-edition issue of style bible Behind the Blinds all about the 25-year-old entitled “Omar.”

Only 200 copies of the 40-page spread – lensed by Daniel Riera and styled by Jonathan Huguet – will be available in early March and can be pre-ordered on the Behind The Blinds official website.

Beyond his audacious supermodel antics, Ayuso has been keeping busy since wrapping production on the final season of Elite in December.

This weekend, he’s taking to the stage in Madrid for a production of Anthony Rapp’s brother Adam Rapp’s Tony-nominated psychological thriller The Sound Inside.

And later this month, Ayuso’s new indie film On the Go will have its U.S. premiere at the Ibero American Film Festival in Miami.

Amidst all that, Ayuso has been working on his fitness and keeping fans updated on his gym gains by sharing snaps on his Instagram Stories.

Muscle twunk era intiated!

Although Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for thr 8th and final season Elite, check out the trailer for Ayuso’s road trip drama On the Go below:

While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote for Omar Ayuso for favorite Television Performance, and other fabulous categories. Vote once per day per device through February 22!