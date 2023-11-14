Paul Mescal who? Chris Pine is our new short shorts king & vows never to give up his 5″ inseam

Paul Mescal may have just been dethroned as our reigning short shorts king.
While it’s been the norm for gays to rock 5″ inseams or less for years, recently the heteros have taken to showing their allyship by flexing their thicc thigh pride.
Mescal has been leading the leggy charge with other quadricep-baring aficionados like Milo Ventimiglia, Jake Gyllenhaal, The Rock, and Cristiano Ronaldo following close behind.
It should be noted that most mainstream media outlets seem to deem any pair of shorts on a male-identifying celebrity that are above the knee as “short shorts.” So while gays may not consider certain lengths to be all that out of the ordinary, the straights are very animated by the thought of men unabashedly flashing their gams in fitted half-pants!
Complicating matters, some gays feel short shorts have already become too popular among breeders that they’ve moved on to wearing giant shorts again. Keep up, y’all!
But we digress.
Last month, Star Trek hunk Chris Pine got caught up in the thigh-high whirlwind after he went viral for leaving a morning workout class putting on a leggy display in a pair of white short shorts. He boldly went where
no man many gay men have gone before.
Behold the Thigh Master
While there was much shock and awe over Pine’s “daring” ensemble, or lack there of, it wasn’t the first time the 43-year-old stepped out flaunting his man hams.
Turns out, he’s been serving hot quad energy for years!
On Monday, Pine was in the midst of promoting his new film Wish when he got questioned about his skimpy sartorial choices and was tasked with “defending” his penchant for “short shorts.”
But Pine was undeterred and had no shame about his slutty shorts game.
“I don’t think there is anything to defend,” the Dungeons & Dragons star told E! News. “It’s called short shorts, isn’t it? It’s supposed to be short.” Facts are facts!
Pine then dropped fashion knowledge on the children.
“Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe,” he said with swagger. “It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like a ’70s surfer vibe. I prefer that than the long, you know [shorts].”
For those not getting the OG Magnum P.I. Tom Selleck nod, Pine then tried to speak to Zoomers by referencing the recent HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which centers on the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It’s like Showtime. Lakers—would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri on the floor?” Pine added snarkily.
“So, I’ll be wearing the short shorts.” We stan our confident “short shorts” king!
When asked if he’ll ever give up on exposing his thighs in above-the-knee shorts, Pine joked, “Until the legs go.”
Luckily, we don’t think that day will ever come.
Check out a few more shots of Chris Pine waving his thicc thigh pride like a champ below:
Paul Mescal leaves the entire internet parched with his thicc thighs & 5″ inseam
The All of us Strangers actor’s thicc thighs were proudly on display again over the weekend.
10 Comments
Jaesly
I’m not hating on the short shorts, but if it is cool enough to wear a hoodie, shouldn’t one be wearing sweats? Chris, honey, I get it, you worked hard for those legs, but you are an adult, not a college student.
mujerado
He can’t be the first man you’ve ever seen wearing shorts in cool or even cold weather. Some people just enjoy the brisk air. What does being an adult have to do with it? I’m rather glad he’s an adult!
KellyRobinsonJr
In Atlanta, Georgia, men of all ages, including college students wear shorts and hoodies year-round, even driving with the top down in December.
Mr-DJ
Agreed. Shorts + Hoodie…? Maek up your mind – are you hot or cold?
jp47
I’m all for shorts on men (straight or gay) be as short as possible, but what Pine is wearing is what used to be called Bermuda shorts, not short shorts. I totally agree with Selleck and what he is wearing in the vintage Magnum P.I. photo, THOSE are short shorts.
Pietro D
They’re NOT Bermuda Shorts.
Look up “Bermuda Shorts”
in your Funk and Wagnell’s,
if it still exists. I just like the
sound of FUNK & WAGNELL’S.
Pietro D
You call Daddy Chris Pine’s shorts “SHORT SHORTS”?
You have got to be kidding me! What a good laugh!
Mr.Gavin Elster
We LOVE Chris Pine…..but: the shaggy gray hair and beard are channeling more of a Wilford Brimley vibe more than a Cary Grant. The on-and-off again blonde highlights are also a “no go.” Would love to see him in a short, dark Zahary Quito haircut, sans the Spock bangs! Glad to see the “Skylight” shopping bag. That’s the BESTc indie book store in L.A. On Vermont in the Los Feliz district.
Just.my.opinion
This article is ridiculous. You are making such a big deal over NOTHING.
bachy
I detect some confusion around a menswear staple. In the above images we are looking at variations on boxer shorts, gym shorts, pajama shorts, board shorts, compression shorts and cargo shorts.
The last movie star to wear actual “short shorts” was Mel Gibson, portraying a mentally challenged gardener in Tim (1979).