It’s finally shorts season, and the gays are checking their inseams

The higher the mercury, the higher the hems! Yes, shorts season is finally upon us, and on Twitter, gays are breaking out their thigh-baring best.

And the straights are too, believe it or not. As The Wall Street Journal’s David Colman pointed out in 2014, men’s fashion has embraced shorter shorts:

In the past few years, the low-water-mark length of a 15-inch-or-so inseam receded to knee-length (11 inches), then a knee-baring 9 inches, then to a quadriceps-exposing 7 inches and on to the newly fashionable thigh-flaunting 5 inches. If men’s shorts were a glacier in Greenland, scientists would be freaking out.

And that’s a good thing for us of the queer persuasion, as Myles Russell Cook wrote for The Conversation the following year:

I suggest that it is no coincidence that the mainstreaming of above-the-knee fashion for men has coincided with a higher profile gay rights movement. Men’s fashion featuring short shorts is as much an act of appropriation of gay iconography by the mainstream as it is an act of solidarity with the GLBTIQ community in their struggle for equality. … Men’s short shorts are now indirectly at least, a symbol for the gay rights movement and should be worn with pride.

Now, onto the tweets! Below, find posts from Twitter users showing some leg and thighs:

Ordered a pair of 4” inseam shorts. Gay Boy Summer coming in hot. — Keke Palmer’s Delivery Service (@zachwell_) April 15, 2023

shorts and white sneakers for the fourth summer in a row like a proper gay pic.twitter.com/903Fl6U7m3 — Gil Torres (@giltweetsstuff) May 14, 2023

What did they say about guys who wear short shorts? ????? pic.twitter.com/xesRmS7Qvv — KI???? (@BongsKingB) May 21, 2023

Lmao my gay ass in these 4inch bright orange shorts at the gym got these straights all confused. Idc if they are calling me the f slur lmao they keep looking so I’m gonna keep serving. — Eat Cookies. Lift Weights. Love Hard. (@whoisdustyrock) May 10, 2023

My signature look will always be short shorts pic.twitter.com/AsT2QZNymm — Nader (@NKinRealLife) May 22, 2023

feeling very gay in my silly little patterned shorts today — molly… (@molix_x) May 21, 2023

I did the gay thing and finally bought some short shorts…I’m not mad at them. pic.twitter.com/tt4ct7xNEp — Jonathan (@MorbidlyGay_) May 20, 2023

it is such a beautiful Sunday out omg wearing my gay lil shorts — m a r k (@exhausted_gay) May 21, 2023

Can u still be gay with below the knee shorts? pic.twitter.com/AgjFO762dG — Mutual, I'm sure (@Trevorkidd11) May 9, 2023

two types of gay no shorts or extremely short shorts — Nate (@Grendwhich) May 21, 2023

And what about men who wear short shorts? https://t.co/t1YJ2On88W pic.twitter.com/U6XSZbLz6F — woo-woo poof (@itsjacksonbbz) May 20, 2023

also lmao when i bought these shorts in high school they were scandalously short and i was told i looked european, and now they're like the longest pair of shorts i wear https://t.co/nnm7Ha20ai — Gay-briel (@Ian_Gay_briel) May 7, 2023

i had to explain to someone the difference between nighttime gay shorts and daytime gay shorts — alex (@alex_abads) May 14, 2023

My lil gay shorts came in ? pic.twitter.com/XqkCr4WAaF — juicy pussius (@GreatGABEsy) March 28, 2023

Fellow gays: where do y'all get 4" inseam shorts? I need a new brand because reasons. — Adam (@RickiFake02) May 14, 2023

If you think I am going to cover the thighs the good gay lord gave me by wearing anything longer than a 5” inseam think again!!! https://t.co/80CYyuc70B — jor (@jor_nyc) May 7, 2023

You can’t wear a sweater with short shorts and not be Princess Diana coded pic.twitter.com/wQ4u9xIA5D — TwinkerTwunk (@prideof_virgo) May 19, 2023

11 am and 80°, 5” inseam shorts on, shirt fabric struggling. Feeling very gay tod— I mean I love warm spring and summer conditions — Steven Ochoa (@StevenGOchoa) April 28, 2023

I bought 5’ inseam shorts because I was told that it was required as a gay man, but…I think these are too short, I feel naked. pic.twitter.com/VSQszdvhCM — Lil Uzi Hurt ? (@lostblackboy) July 27, 2021

I mean, they’re not short shorts, but maybe they count ? https://t.co/Nr5UTvrGLC pic.twitter.com/6zFTfKapnh — Jamie ? (@JamieGS1098) May 15, 2023

