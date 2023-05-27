thigh's the limit

It’s finally shorts season, and the gays are checking their inseams

By

two men in short shorts

The higher the mercury, the higher the hems! Yes, shorts season is finally upon us, and on Twitter, gays are breaking out their thigh-baring best.

And the straights are too, believe it or not. As The Wall Street Journal’s David Colman pointed out in 2014, men’s fashion has embraced shorter shorts:

In the past few years, the low-water-mark length of a 15-inch-or-so inseam receded to knee-length (11 inches), then a knee-baring 9 inches, then to a quadriceps-exposing 7 inches and on to the newly fashionable thigh-flaunting 5 inches. If men’s shorts were a glacier in Greenland, scientists would be freaking out.

And that’s a good thing for us of the queer persuasion, as Myles Russell Cook wrote for The Conversation the following year:

I suggest that it is no coincidence that the mainstreaming of above-the-knee fashion for men has coincided with a higher profile gay rights movement. Men’s fashion featuring short shorts is as much an act of appropriation of gay iconography by the mainstream as it is an act of solidarity with the GLBTIQ community in their struggle for equality. … Men’s short shorts are now indirectly at least, a symbol for the gay rights movement and should be worn with pride.

Now, onto the tweets! Below, find posts from Twitter users showing some leg and thighs:

