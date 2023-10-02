Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ church war, Jake Gyllenhaal’s short shorts, Mariah’s Xmas takeover begins

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

JOKER’S WILD: Out director Todd Haynes has revealed more details about his upcoming explicit gay romance drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. [IndieWire]

WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS: Fans of male chastity have begun “Locktober”, the month for celebrating the joys of locking up your penis. [Daily Beast]

FASHION ROADKILL: Sam Smith‘s performance of Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round” nearly got derailed by a giant furball at their boyfriend Christian Cowan’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

It's called fashion?



A model dressed as a giant brown furball caused havoc on the Christian Cowan catwalk at Paris Fashion week, stumbling into the crowd and falling onto popstar Sam Smith.#9News pic.twitter.com/PDS5Sj3xS3 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 30, 2023

PRAISE BE: A group of progressive Florida churches rallied against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ ongoing attacks aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, reproductive rights, and K-12 education. [Miami Herald]

DARE TO BARE: Completely nude dating series Naked Attraction has taken the US by storm and the British show’s executive producer spilled the tea on some of its controversial behind-the-scenes dealings. [The Hollywood Reporter]

THIGH’S THE LIMIT: Jake Gyllenhaal is flaunting his inseam pride by creating a collection of running shorts and it’s all for a great cause. [HeartBreak.Run]

LGBTQ+ HISTORY: California Governor Gavin Newson has picked Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, making her the first Black lesbian to openly serve in Congress. [LGBTQ Nation]

MIRACLE MEDICINE: By the end of the decade, people living with HIV may be able to self-inject treatment every two to three months. Currently, a hospital/doctor’s office visit is required. [Guardian]

‘TIS MARIAH SEASON: With Halloween still four weeks away, Mariah Carey is getting a jump on the holidays by announcing her “Merry Christmas One and All Tour” and tickets go on sale this week! [Just Jared]

SO CLOSE: Watch as drag queen Alexis Stone transforms into Glenn Close’s iconic portrayal of Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians to attend the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.