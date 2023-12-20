Omar Ayuso has everyone worked up with an emotional goodbye after ‘Élite’ wraps filming forever

School is out at Las Encinas forever!

After eight scandalous seasons, Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish-language YA series Élite has officially finished filming its final episode.

Premiering on October 5, 2018, the show quickly became an LGBTQ+ favorite as it showcased a plethora of queer characters and storylines.

No one knew the ride we were in for when the season one trailer first dropped:

Over the years, the telenovela made stars of its gorgeous up-and-coming cast as hunks like Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia, Itzan Escamilla, Arón Piper, Miguel Herrán, and Omar Ayuso parlayed the show’s success into modeling gigs and other projects that took over social media feeds around the world.

On Wednesday, Ayuso, whose first acting gig was playing the show’s OG gay character Omar Sanaa since season one, shared an emotional goodbye message upon wrapping production.

“You are the best team in the world. The best. Thank you for loving me so well, for making it so easy. Thank you for seeing me,understanding me and respecting me,for waiting for me when I needed it,” the 25-year-old captioned a photo of himself tearing up while holding flowers on the set. 😢

“For instilling in me the importance of being a good partner, for becoming my first references, for teaching me to love cinema through the people who do it. Thank you for all the humility tapes and honest words in difficult times. Thank you for making me older. Thank you for letting me meet you. Thank you for these almost 7 years of our lives. A whole life.”

He added: “I love you guys. I love the f*ckin’ them. I carry you with me forever. I hope we cross a thousand times on the road. omar ❤️ “

"Sois el mejor equipo del mundo. Gracias por estos casi 7 años de nuestras vidas. Toda una vida. Os quiero".



Así se despidió #OmarAyuso de @EliteNetflix pic.twitter.com/iOO9hmGoYx — Escándala (@escandalamx) December 20, 2023

In a follow-up clip shared to his Instagram Story, Ayuso’s cast and crew cheered him on to give a final speech to commemorate his last day. Initially reluctant, the Spanish actor eventually relented with a sweet message to his co-workers.

“Thank you to all of you. You are the first team and the best team I’ve worked with in my life,” he said as everyone began to applaud.

Omar Ayuso é um anjo na terra como pode ?? #Élite8 pic.twitter.com/Mp1CtaXwJo — xoxo ?? (@OM4NDER) December 19, 2023

Ayuso was part of the show’s original cast and initially left following the events of the season 5 finale. After not appearing on season 6, he answered the prayers of fans and made his triumphant return for season 7 earlier this year.

His emotional final day words come after he previously told Queerty he felt like he already bid adieu to the series when he left after the fifth season.

“But to be honest, I don’t feel like I’m saying goodbye to the series because I already said goodbye when I left at the end of the 5th season. Although much of the team is the same, for me the original series is the original cast,” the fan-favorite star said. “While I am still on Élite, for me it is like another project. It’s actually like I’m doing a spin-off.”

No doubt, the actual finality of the show’s end would make anyone extra nostalgic in the moment.

In addition to Ayuso, season 8 of Élite will also see the return of Mina El Hammani, who plays Ayuso’s on-screen sister, Nadia.

In another video from the last day of production, cast members like André Lamoglia, Gleb Abrosimov, Mirela Balić and Carmen Arrufat can be seen breaking out in an uproarious celebration alongside the entire crew while singing “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes.

Last dance at Las Encinas:

Nós do ebr já estamos com saudades! ??? pic.twitter.com/9Tr0L4Pp1E — Elite Brasil (@EliteNetflixBR) December 20, 2023

Ai Meu Deus! ? – Valentina Zenere e André Lamoglia com Rubén Goldfarb no último dia de gravação da última temporada de Elite. pic.twitter.com/bF1SFlBLVU — Elite Brasil (@EliteNetflixBR) December 20, 2023

While it is a sad day to see Élite come to an end, fans still have the show’s final eight episodes in their future.

Netflix has yet to announce an exact date date for season 8, but we’ll keep you updated once it is revealed.

In the meantime, catch up on all the sultry shenanigans at Las Encinas as all previous seven seasons of Élite are streaming on Netflix now.