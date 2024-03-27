Caleb Williams, set to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, riles up homophobes with his pink manicure

Caleb Williams is going to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. As a result, the USC standout and Heisman Trophy winner is facing more scrutiny as a 22-year-old than most people encounter in a lifetime.

But that’s not stopping Williams from being himself. Known for his expressive personality, he painted his nails throughout his college career, occasionally riling up opponents in the process. But now, the All-American is agitating a different group of people.

Homophobic football fans.

On Monday night, Williams attended the Trojans women’s basketball team’s second round NCAA Tournament matchup against Kansas. When the cameras spanned in his direction, he showed off his fingernails, phone case and wallet, all of which were… pink.

That’s right: pink!

Caleb Williams with a pink phone, pink nails, pink wallet, and lip gloss?



QB1 is a bad bitch ? pic.twitter.com/mmx2MldqkR — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 26, 2024

As we’ve covered before, Williams is far from the only Gen Z male athlete to paint his nails. Duke standout Jared McCain rocks a fabulous manicure as well, and just made March Madness history with a 30-point, zero turnover performance.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas also enjoys a mani-pedi, and tries to link his nail polish with positive messages. Earlier this year, the Red Sox produced a YouTube video showing Casas at the nail salon, an activity that he enjoys with his mom.

Much like Cases, Williams also uses his mani-pedis as a way to bond with his mom, who works as a nail technician.

“My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there,” he said in an interview last fall. “She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”

The messages on Williams’ nails range from uplifting to cocky. He’s painted them with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, as well as taunts directed towards opposing teams. One of the biggest wins of his college career came in October 2022, when he accounted for four touchdowns in USC’s statement win over Notre Dame.

During the affair, fans noticed that Williams’ nails represented his intentions. They said, “F— NDXX.”

Caleb Williams painted his nails with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for last Saturday's game.



(via @uscfb) pic.twitter.com/aP07qv8gC5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2022

That’s not to say that Williams’ flamboyance doesn’t occasionally backfire. For the 2022 Pac-12 Championship, his nails said “F— Utah.”

The Trojans wound up losing 47-24.

Still, Williams says his antics are all in good fun, and bring him closer to his mom.

“My mom was my inspiration,” he said. “I would always sit around or just you know, either I’m playing my game or I’ll mess my mom, I still mess my mom a lot. So I was playing my game, messing with my mom and kind of just sitting there she’d always do my nails. I didn’t get paint on him, but she’d always do ’em.”

Williams is clearly full of swagger and confidence, two traits that football fans usually laud.

As long as they’re expressed in a stereotypically masculine way. On social media, homophobes are piling on Williams, with encouragement from the predictable right-wing troll sites.

“Social media roasts Caleb Williams’ look at women’s basketball game,” writes OutKick.

“What the … ? Caleb Williams has a pink phone and pink nails to match,” the Daily Caller whines.

A sampling of popular comments about Williams’ look aren’t any kinder.

“I can’t wait to see which gm gets fired for drafting the mega bust,” one person replied.

“He loves Polish sausage. Perfect fit for the Bears,” adds another bigot.

Even before his pink nails were revealed, some macho meatheads maligned Williams as “soft,” one of the worst insults that can be hoisted upon a football star. When he cried in his mother’s arms following a tough defeat last season, the coverage made it seem as if he committed the ultimate sin.

Williams responded with a statement about mental health.

“I go out every single day, blood, sweat and tears. I give my all on every single play, every chance that I get. I’ve been an advocate for mental health, show your emotions and express yourself,” he wrote on Instagram.

The brouhaha over Williams’ antics also have a racial component. Though the landscape is improving, Black quarterbacks are still dogged with criticisms about their focus and leadership abilities that white QBs don’t face. One of the most notable examples is Cam Newton, whom the Carolina Panthers selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Known for elaborate touchdown celebrations, Newton was maligned and scrutinized throughout his career. Despite the bigotry, Newton went on to lead the Panthers to their most successful run ever. The three-time Pro Bowler won an MVP with the team and led them to their second Super Bowl appearance.

May Williams’ run be just as successful. We can’t wait to see what his nails say on draft night.

