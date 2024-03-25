Duke star Jared McCain & his fabulous manicure just made March Madness history

Jared McCain first caught our eyes with his painted nails. But now, the Duke star has captured the attention of the nation with a sensational March Madness debut.

The Blue Devils easily ousted James Madison University Sunday by a score of 93-55, advancing to the Sweet 16. McCain was hot from the start, nearly outscoring JMU in the first half by himself.

He became the first freshman in NCAA history to score 30 points without turning the ball over since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Check please!

It was a record breaking night for Jared McCain ??#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/RnXKOrYYZN — Duke Wisdom (@Duke_Wisdom) March 24, 2024

While McCain was dynamic in every facet of the game, he was most effective from three. The California native went 8-for-11 from beyond the arc, hitting the back of the net with ease.

Though McCain was already projected to be a top 20 pick, his incredible performance in the biggest spot should only increase his draft value. Our man is always ready to shoot.

30 points (8/11 3P) for Jared McCain in Duke's blowout win over James Madison to advance to the Sweet 16. Incredible shot-making display with some flashes of intelligent pick and roll prowess mixed in for the projected top-20 pick. pic.twitter.com/7xrmBBLKE9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 24, 2024

One of the most storied programs in college hoops, the Blue Devils are making their first Sweet 16 run since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. They haven’t missed a beat under new head coach Jon Scheyer, who played for Duke from 2006 to 2010.

During that era, Duke players were seemingly always three things: preppy, chippy and… white.

Duke is an elite private school, and the team carried itself in that fashion. You seldom saw players with headbands, never mind tattoos.

Enter McCain, a 20-year-old social media sensation with wild hair and painted nails. He was rocking white nail polish on Sunday, for those wondering.

Throughout the season, McCain would take heat from various neanderthals who apparently can’t fathom the concept of a man with pizzazz. But now, he’s enjoying the last laugh.

NBA star and Duke alumnus Seth Curry (Steph’s younger brother) gave him a big shoutout.

💅💅💅

??? — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) March 24, 2024

Jared McCain 22 and the first half ain’t even over !! And mofos worried about his damn nails lmao. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 24, 2024

“A lot of people called us soft, but in the tournament, it’s one game at a time,” McCain said afterwards. “One championship at a time. Whatever it says in the [scouting report], it could be something different. But we came out, we played physical, we played defense, and that’s why we won.”

McCain is far from your typical basketball star. A true product of Gen Z, he boasts more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok, where he charms his fans with humor and good vibes.

For proof, look no further than his March Madness anthem: “Peace and Love (on the Planet Earth).” Taken from the Cartoon Network animated series, Steven Universe, the cheery tune depicts one of the main character’s journey towards accepting her new life on Earth.

The character in question, Peridot, is ace. The overall show itself is quite queer-coded as well.

Following a group of gem-based aliens, Steven Universe depicts characters with multiple orientations and gender identities. Show creator Rebecca Sugar, who’s bi, used the program as a template to introduce LGBTQ+ themes to young audiences.

“Not only does the fantasy/sci-fi series include a range of recognizably queer and nonbinary characters, it has also featured a [gay] wedding,” writes the LA Times.

In short, Steven Universe might be the gayest cartoon that’s ever aired on a mainstream network. And McCain has picked one of the show’s signature songs as the soundtrack of his spring.

Is there anything that’s worth more

Than peace and love on the planet Earth?

With Duke set to take on the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars Friday night, McCain’s talents will once again be on display in primetime. He appears to relish the attention.

“Nails done but my trigger finger itchy,” he posted Sunday night on Instagram.

Swish!