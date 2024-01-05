College basketball star Jared McCain’s painted nails have insecure men fainting on the courtside

Duke University’s storied men’s basketball program is known for pumping out some of the most loathsome players in college sports. Under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Blue Devils greats were seemingly always three things: preppy, chippy and… white.

Duke is an elite private school, and the team carried itself in that fashion. You seldom saw players with headbands, never mind tattoos.

But the times, they are a-changin’. Duke’s newest star is a freshman TikTok star who paints his nails and unleashes his feminine alter-ego.

Jared McCain is altering what it means to be a Blue Devil, and we’re on board with his flamboyant takeover.

Following a career-best performance over the holiday break, McCain was asked about…his nails! They were painted red and green for Christmas, with little ornaments sprinkled in.

“The person who’s doing my nails said they can do a design. They actually showed me some Christmas tree ornaments, so I decided to get some ornaments,” said McCain. “I know a lot of people don’t like that, but…”

No need to finish that thought! They’ve gotta check their toxic masculinity, and just have a little fun.

Oh I’m rooting for him (NOT for Duke.. just him) https://t.co/JvsA2Jyp1P — Dan (@dannah__montana) January 5, 2024

only duke player I’ve ever been a fan of https://t.co/LVLtQgMBWl — David Godwin ???? (@godwin125) January 5, 2024

Jared is legit as hell on the court. I also appreciate his confidence in himself to do what he wants with his nails. Not sure why anyone cares really. It doesn't affect you. https://t.co/PeKkEz0krG — Ryan (@rvpats1212) January 5, 2024

i love him and i really hope he is good in the nba https://t.co/wsHtzVVr5w — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) January 3, 2024

Let him cook — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) January 5, 2024

One perusal through the comments shows that a lot of people–and let’s be honest, mostly men–have a big problem with McCain’s nail choice. Commenters are calling him gay slurs, and worse.

But the 19-year-old isn’t backing down. McCain was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the best players in the 2023 class. The McDonalds All-American doesn’t care about what trolls think.

From an early age, he says he’s always just been himself.

“Some of these people hate, I don’t know if they do take care of their body,” he told Complex. “So, I just like getting the color and it’s always been myself. I’ve always been big on just being yourself in any situation possible. And never letting somebody tell you what, what you can and can’t be. So doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now. I just kind of do it whether I get to hate or not.”

McCain says he started painting his nails a couple of years ago, when he saw the trend going viral on TikTok.

“I mean, at an early age I’ve always been told to just be myself, like I’m always just gonna be myself,” he said. “As for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it like. I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw and I like to get manicures and pedicures. I take care of my body.”

While McCain’s skills shine on the court, his personality beams through on TikTok, where he boasts more than 2 million followers.

The official account for Duke men’s basketball, by the way, has 858,000…

Obviously, McCain isn’t bigger than Duke. But he is a better follow!

We love the vibes.

His vocal stylings aren’t bad, either (or at the least, we appreciate the effort)!

@jaredmccain24 One of the most beautiful songs, had to sing it twice ? original sound – Jaredmccain24

McCain is the perfect new age college athlete. Armed with the freedom to earn money off of his name and likeness, he’s already partnered with multiple high-profile brands.

Over the holiday season, he starred in a TikTok ad for CVS.

A fashionista, McCain also enjoys a partnership with Champ Sports.

“I love telling the story because ever since I was a kid, I walk into these stores and I’m like, I see the people on the wall,” he said. “I see people up on the posters and you never think of how that could be myself one day. Now it’s here and it’s like a dream come true. It’s like a real genuine connection.”

The kid knows how to put together a lewk. What can we say?

As one can see, McCain is enjoying a lot of stardom for a teenager. As he tries to win an NCAA championship, he’ll need to stay level.

He says that’s always his intention.

“I’m reading a book right now called Ego is the Enemy,” he said. “It’s always like trying to stay grounded and never let my ego take over. So I think having my family around me and people around me just to humble me at some point when I need to has been key throughout this whole process.”

At the start of the new year, McCain is trying to stay grounded, even though he’s poised to soar to astronomical heights.