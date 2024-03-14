PHOTOS: Just an appreciation post about Andrew Scott’s low-key bicep game

Andrew Scott is riding a career high.

Despite that inconceivable Oscar snub, the 47-year-old out actor gave one of his best performances to date in the romantic ghost story All of Us Strangers opposite Paul Mescal. It’s a must-see!

He’s next set to blow away TV audiences with the titular role in Ripley, Netflix‘s upcoming queer take on The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Stunning!

Of course, the Irish actor has been getting accolades since playing James Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock and as the priest in the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy series Fleabag.

Along the way he’s won a BAFTA Television Award and two Laurence Olivier Awards for his work on the London stage, and scored Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations.

On top of all that, Scott also has impeccable style which he masterfully flaunted throughout award season. But with all his professional success, what we really need to talk about as a community is the beauty and talent of Andrew Scott’s biceps!

Same Justin, Same!

Scott doesn’t have any public social media, so thirst traps are not in his wheelhouse. This only makes us love him more!

No, Scott doesn’t throw his gym gains in your face. He’s too classy. Instead, he relies on the a rolled up sleeve, a crossed arm flex, or a non-threateningly fitted shirt to reveal he’s actually a stealth fitness king.

However, he’s also not above indulging in an extravagant sleeveless serve when the moment calls for it. Tank tops are a gay mandate after all!

Now, without any further ado, click though for some of our favorite pics of Andrew Scott’s bicep game…