PHOTOS: Just an appreciation post about Andrew Scott’s low-key bicep game

By
Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott is riding a career high.

Despite that inconceivable Oscar snub, the 47-year-old out actor gave one of his best performances to date in the romantic ghost story All of Us Strangers opposite Paul Mescal. It’s a must-see!

He’s next set to blow away TV audiences with the titular role in Ripley, Netflix‘s upcoming queer take on The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Stunning!

Of course, the Irish actor has been getting accolades since playing James Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock and as the priest in the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy series Fleabag.

Along the way he’s won a BAFTA Television Award and two Laurence Olivier Awards for his work on the London stage, and scored Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations.

On top of all that, Scott also has impeccable style which he masterfully flaunted throughout award season. But with all his professional success, what we really need to talk about as a community is the beauty and talent of Andrew Scott’s biceps!

Same Justin, Same!

Scott doesn’t have any public social media, so thirst traps are not in his wheelhouse. This only makes us love him more!

No, Scott doesn’t throw his gym gains in your face. He’s too classy. Instead, he relies on the a rolled up sleeve, a crossed arm flex, or a non-threateningly fitted shirt to reveal he’s actually a stealth fitness king.

However, he’s also not above indulging in an extravagant sleeveless serve when the moment calls for it. Tank tops are a gay mandate after all!

Now, without any further ado, click though for some of our favorite pics of Andrew Scott’s bicep game… 

 W Magazine’s Best Performances Bash – January 05, 2024

Andrew Scott

We suddenly feel the deep desire to stream all 102 episodes of ’80s series ALF.

Late Night with Seth Meyers – January 11, 2024

Andrew Scott

This interview deserves all the Emmys.

All of Us Strangers screening – December 11, 2023

Sometimes you have to let your biceps breathe.

Leaving ‘Vanya’ performance – Sept. 26, 2023

Andrew Scott

Getting that live theater pump!

National Portrait Gallery – Sept. 21, 2023

Andrew Scott

Put him in the Louvre!

More Joy Disco in London – April 6, 2023

Andrew Scott

If you’re not sleeveless at the club are you even gay?

 “Guys & Dolls” in London – March 14,2023

Andrew Scott

Keeping it bicep classic in all black.

Power of Film dinner – Feb. 28, 2023

Andrew Scott

Do you even lift, bro?!

Toronto Film Festival – Sept. 12, 2022

Andrew Scott

Scott’s tricep made a cameo during his bonding sesh with Bella Ramsey.

London Fashion Week – June 15, 2014

Andrew Scott

This was taken a decade ago and proves just how timeless and ageless this man is. Swoon!

