‘All of Us Strangers’ is finally streaming & the gays demand that you watch

If you and All of Us Strangers are strangers yourselves, it’s high time you got acquainted.
The romantic fantasy film — written and directed by Weekend filmmaker and Looking EP Andrew Haigh — started streaming on Hulu on Thursday, February 22, and became available for digital rental or purchase that same day.
All of Us Strangers follows London man Adam (played by out actor Andrew Scott) as he strikes up a relationship with a mysterious neighbor named Harry (played by thigh-master Paul Mescal). And as if that connection weren’t enough to shake up his status quo, Adam also returns to his suburban hometown and finds his parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) living in his childhood home, looking just as they did 30 years prior.
Your daily dose of fabulousi-TEA
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.
After touring the film-festival circuit, All of Us Strangers hit theaters on December 22, 2023, and critics hailed it as “a mysterious, absorbing, slightly surreal film about love, in all its complexity, beauty and sadness” (The Australian), “a flawless film that reaches for the stars, and gets there” (Empire), and “the sort of cinematic balm that not only touches your soul but takes up prime real estate” (USA Today).
And yet when it came time for this year’s Academy Award nominations, All of Us Strangers got zero love. The film did get six British Academy Film Awards nominations — including nods for Haigh, Foy, and Mescal — but was again snubbed at the BAFTAs ceremony last week.
So what’s a queer cinephile to do? Be sure to stream, rent, or buy All of Us Strangers and show the awards-show voters how wrong they were to overlook this film.
And if you don’t take our word for it, heed the reviews of these X users…
Related:
‘All Of Us Strangers’ director reveals unusual reason why new gay drama is so personal to him
Andrew Haigh created the TV show ‘Looking’ and is back with a supernatural queer tale.
Related:
Joe Locke’s big tease, Courtney Act’s birthday cakes & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week
Stay in-the-know with Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up.