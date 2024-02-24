‘All of Us Strangers’ is finally streaming & the gays demand that you watch

If you and All of Us Strangers are strangers yourselves, it’s high time you got acquainted.

The romantic fantasy film — written and directed by Weekend filmmaker and Looking EP Andrew Haigh — started streaming on Hulu on Thursday, February 22, and became available for digital rental or purchase that same day.

All of Us Strangers follows London man Adam (played by out actor Andrew Scott) as he strikes up a relationship with a mysterious neighbor named Harry (played by thigh-master Paul Mescal). And as if that connection weren’t enough to shake up his status quo, Adam also returns to his suburban hometown and finds his parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) living in his childhood home, looking just as they did 30 years prior.

After touring the film-festival circuit, All of Us Strangers hit theaters on December 22, 2023, and critics hailed it as “a mysterious, absorbing, slightly surreal film about love, in all its complexity, beauty and sadness” (The Australian), “a flawless film that reaches for the stars, and gets there” (Empire), and “the sort of cinematic balm that not only touches your soul but takes up prime real estate” (USA Today).

And yet when it came time for this year’s Academy Award nominations, All of Us Strangers got zero love. The film did get six British Academy Film Awards nominations — including nods for Haigh, Foy, and Mescal — but was again snubbed at the BAFTAs ceremony last week.

So what’s a queer cinephile to do? Be sure to stream, rent, or buy All of Us Strangers and show the awards-show voters how wrong they were to overlook this film.

And if you don’t take our word for it, heed the reviews of these X users…

February 22 ALL of America can watch last / this year's best film on a screen of their choosing. ALL OF US STRANGERS is coming to Hulu. https://t.co/4ZaMktb7ZR — Love, Wolfie ???? ?? (@Golden_Gaytime) February 5, 2024

Roses are red

Violets are blue

All Of Us Strangers was robbed

Boooo! Boooooooo!!!! — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) February 14, 2024

‘All of us Strangers’ was so good, definitely worth the hype. I cried ? @thecastlecinema #AllOfUsStrangers pic.twitter.com/ZogQlGRNfl — Robin Edwards (@robin_edwards) February 17, 2024

All of us strangers is being absolutely robbed this awards season — . (@montague90) February 18, 2024

What a devastatingly beautiful movie 'All Of Us Strangers' is. I wasn't sure what to expect, but it surely wasn't this. Its themes will stay with me for a while. ??? pic.twitter.com/BjQfv7ieF8 — Liron (@liron_eh) February 11, 2024

All of us Strangers

Incredible film, loved it ? pic.twitter.com/snnlZJBj6H — Edna (@foobabe) February 17, 2024

Andrew Scott puts on an all timer performance for “All of Us Strangers”. Sorry lads! pic.twitter.com/Ig01oqEx2p — Xavier Dolan Truths ???? (@swervemaster16) February 14, 2024

Andrew Scott’s performance in “All of us strangers” is simply ? pic.twitter.com/i5pOOSZ69S — Francesco Vinci ?? (@FrsVinci) February 18, 2024

after watching All Of Us Strangers i have to say that i NEED Paul Mescal like biblically — ?? (@oceanicbill) February 19, 2024

watched 'all of us strangers' earlier and now for the first time i get the paul mescal hype. — Craigy ? (@underthest0rm) February 12, 2024

CLARE FOY DESERVED A NOMINATION FOR ALL OF US STRANGERS. — Willow (@WilloMadden) February 1, 2024

Haigh’s intricate, delicate, at times desolate ALL OF US STRANGERS is a lot, even too much, full of aching close-ups and needle-drops to die for. Scott and Mescal are broken, gorgeous, sublime. I was barely coping and then Clare Foy slew and my vision got impossibly blurry. ?? pic.twitter.com/q7TqVEBobR — B-Film (@BFilm__) January 26, 2024

not enough people discussed clare foy and jamie bell in all of us strangers for my liking! — not a good woman (@zimbabae_) February 3, 2024

Jamie Bell not getting a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for All Of Us Strangers is the worst in a long list of terrible decisions the Academy has made pic.twitter.com/RGMtc9vCCr — anthony is STOKED for they follow ? (@usernamedant) February 19, 2024

I’ve talked about how spectacular Andrew Scott are and Claire Foy is so great too, but honestly the performance that I’ve been thinking about the most since I’ve seen All of Us Strangers has been Jamie Bell. — Reel and Roll Films @ Berlinale (@reelandroll) February 14, 2024

Finally saw All of Us Strangers!

This is one of those movies that make you feel like 'this is what movies can do'

Andrew Scott not getting an Oscar Nom for this?!! Robbed!!! pic.twitter.com/QYYu92Wt3d — JEAN (@jinx_3A) February 14, 2024

so sad about All Of Us Strangers, paul mescal and claire foy not winning ANYTHING at the baftas, AND about andrew scott not even getting a nomination.



that film is one of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching things i've ever seen and it deserves so much more #baftas pic.twitter.com/RGXEBgGiZK — ann – bg3 era (@quandromache) February 18, 2024