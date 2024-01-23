Oscar nominations 2024: All the snubs, surprises, and history-making LGBTQ+ nods

2023 was another great year for LGBTQ+ film, but did that pan out in the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards? Well… yes and no!
While the Oscars once again neglected to nominate some our most accomplished queer filmmakers (Todd Haynes and Andrew Haigh deserve better!), there are a number of features recognized that include major LGBTQ+ characters and performers, so that’s a win.
And, of course, the big story of the morning is that the Academy has nominated not one but two out actors—Colman Domingo in Rustin and Jodie Foster in Nyad—for playing queer roles. Believe it or not, this is only the second and third time this has ever happened in the Oscars’ 96-year history, so this is no small accomplishment, and we feel so immensely proud for our community to be recognized in this way.
How about we take this to the next level?
Still there’s plenty more to be excited—and rant—about—after this morning’s Oscar nomination announcement, co-hosted by Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid.
Below, we’ve got a round-up of the nominees in the major categories—as well as some hot takes on who (and who didn’t) make the cut. You can see a complete list of nominees on the Academy’s website, and don’t miss the live show, airing Sunday, March 10 on ABC.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Queerty’s Hot Takes: This is the big one! And it more or less shook out how we anticipated—which is not a bad thing. Films like American Fiction, Anatomy Of A Fall, and Maestro all prominently feature LGBTQ+ characters, while others like Barbie and Killers Of The Flower Moon make room for notable LGBTQ+ performers. So we’re not mad…. just a little disappointed to see Andrew Haigh’s masterpiece All Of Us Strangers get completely snubbed, and the great gay filmmaker Todd Haynes blanked again with May December. Does the Academy have a problem with nominating films actually made by queer people?
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
Queerty’s Hot Takes: The major snub here has to be Greta Gerwig, who turned what could’ve been a feature length Mattel ad into a beloved, inclusive story that became one of the highest grossing movies of all time! Still, it was a competitive field, and we’re just glad it wasn’t completely male-dominated—shout out to Justine Triet, an incredibly deserved first-time nominee.
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Queerty’s Hot Takes: This was a fight to the finish, with several worthy contenders missing out (Greta Lee! Natalie Portman! Barbie herself, Margot Robbie!). But we can’t be mad about how the field shook out, and we have to give a special shoutout to Annette Benning—playing real-life lesbian athlete and activist Diana Nyad—and the powerful performance from Lily Gladstone, who notably identifies with she/they pronouns, and whose nod means she’s the first ever Native American performer to vie for a competitive acting award. History!
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Queerty’s Hot Takes: COLMAN DOMINGO! Colman Domingo… words can understate how major this nomination is. After Ian McKellen’s Best Actor nod in 1998 for Gods And Monsters, Domingo’s is only the second instance where an out lead actor has been nominated for playing an out character—the eponymous activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin. The man’s been putting in solid work on stage and screen for years, and this honor could not be more deserved. We’re rooting for you, Colman! (Now if only the Academy had the sense to nominate Andrew Scott for his heartbreaking work in All Of Us Strangers, too.)
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Queerty’s Hot Takes: Look, we love all of these women—from America Ferrera and her fiery feminism monologue in Barbie, to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s quietly moving turn in The Holdovers (who’s been picking up every precursor award all season long, and deservedly so). But we’d be lying if we didn’t let out a little hoot and chug a can of Diet Coke in honor of Jodie Foster’s performance as Bonnie Stoll in Nyad, a rare instance where an out actor is actually getting recognition for playing a queer character—and a brassy, tough-talking lesbian at that!
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Queerty’s Hot Takes: Are we a little heated that Riverdale star-turned-internet “babygirl” Charles Melton was snubbed for his breakthrough work in queer filmmaker Todd Haynes’ May December? Yes, very much so! But it is amazing to see Sterling K. Brown get recognized for his sensitive (and funny!) role as a newly out gay man in American Fiction. And, yeah, of course we’re thrilled to see Ryan Gosling had enough Ken-ergy to make it into the category. In his words: “SUBLIME!”
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Queerty’s Hot Takes: You can argue whether Barbie warranted the “adapted” or “original” screenplay categorization, but you can’t argue that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s brilliant, beautiful script deserved this nomination! This might end up being one of the more competitive categories of Oscar night—another Barbenheimer showdown perhaps?
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- The Holdovers
Queerty’s Hot Takes: The trailblazing queer filmmaker Todd Haynes was looked over once again—impossibly, his sole nomination is for the screenplay of 2002’s Far From Heaven—but at least the provocative, dark, and frequently hilarious script for his film May December was recognized here, earning young writer Samy Burch a worthy nomination for her first feature screenplay.
Best Original Song
- “I’m Just Ken” (performed by Ryan Gosling), Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” (performed by Jon Batiste), American Symphony
- “The Fire Inside” (performed by Becky G), Flamin’ Hot
- “What Was I Made For?” (performed by Billie Eilish), Barbie
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (performed by Osage Tribal Singers), Killers Of The Flower Moon
Queerty’s Hot Takes: Just to set the record straight: A single film can only receive up to two different nominations in this category, so Dua Lipa’s disco bop “Dance The Night” always had an uphill battle against Barbie comedic highlight “I’m Just Ken” and the stunning, soulful “What Was I Made For?” And, yes, “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot? It was written by none other than 15-time nominee Diane Warren, who’s never met a Best Original Song category she couldn’t find her way into. Congrats, queen!
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Queerty’s Hot Takes: It’s hard to argue with this bunch, which include the latest masterpiece from legend Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy And The Heron, and the jawdropping, multi-verse hopping fun of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. But a special shoutout to Netflix’s Nimona, a beautifully realized and highly queer-inclusive story about identity and found family.
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- The Eternal Memory
- 20 Days In Mariupol
Queerty’s Hot Takes: We won’t lie, we have our homework in this category, with a number of titles to catch up on before Oscars night. We’re bummed to see Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project—the story of the Black queer activist—miss out here, and we’re still miffed D. Smith’s electrifying Kokomo City wasn’t part of the long list for the category to begin with; without a doubt one of the most exciting documentaries of the year (and films, period!).
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs Of Book Banning
- The Barber Of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai And Wài Pó
Queerty’s Hot Takes: Quick shout-out to The ABCs Of Book Banning, an urgent and powerful doc short that addresses the shameful reality that the majority of books banned from young people in American schools happen to be those that center LGBTQ+ and POC voices. Seek this one out!
Best Live Action Short
- Invincible
- Night Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue
- The After
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Queerty’s Hot Takes: And we wanted to include mention of this category because it might just be one of the most disappointing crops of the night—as far as we’re concerned—because it had the opportunity to be very, very queer. The sweet Ben Whishaw-starring dramedy Good Boy was snubbed, as was the Elliot Page-produced An Avocado Pit, which had the opportunity to be the first film ever recognized int his category written and directed by a trans person (emerging filmmaker Ary Zara). And you know what else missed out? The great Pedro Almodóvar’s answer to Brokeback Mountain, the gay Western Strange Way Of Life. Does the Academy not want an excuse to invite Pedro Pascal to their ceremony?
29 Comments
RIGay
Maestro? Really? I actually sat through it and thought it was total garbage.
I was hoping to see “Wonka” get SOME nod, but oh well.
cuteguy
I wish Lily Gladstone would’ve campaigned for Best Supporting Actress where she would’ve steamrolled the competition (even tho I LOVE The Holdovers and Da’Vine deserves the accolades as well)
I don’t get how Barbie herself doesn’t get nominated but Ken does? At least Gloria (America Ferrara) got nominated too.
ShaverC
Colman Domingo is gay. Jodi Foster is a lesbian. Neither are “queer”. Queer means nothing.
Kangol2
A person can be both queer and gay. They aren’t exclusive. Someone needs to take a Queer/LGBTQ Studies class, circa 2000!
lather
Yes, a person can be both. I do not know whether Domingo or Foster identify as both. It’s a sad irony when people who demand labeling themselves label others without consent.
ShaverC
I’m just stating the obvious. There is no such thing as being queer. There is gay, lesbian, bisexual. End of story.
abfab
If anyone here is QUEER………………….it’s you ShaverC.
ShaverC
abfab, Explain to me what “Queer” means. You don’t even know.
abfab
Not my job.
inbama
And how did they identify themselves?
Jodie Foster: “I’m just gonna put it out there loud and proud – I’m gay!”
Colman Domingo: “My brother Rick is the epitome of masculinity. But I had to tell him I was gay,”
It seems a lot of queers are as bad as DeSantis when it comes to “Don’t Say Gay.”
abfab
There. You happy now SchaverC? Your buddy inbamma answered your burning question and he did it with his usual flair.
ShaverC
abfab, inbama confirmed that the actors “identify” as gay. You still haven’t answered by “burning question”: define queer. But you don’t know how to.
abfab
Not my job, plus, I despise you. Do your own fu cking research.
dbmcvey
Shaves, standing on the beach screaming at the waves to stop rushing in.
abfab
OMFG LOL
Mack
Queer is an umbrella term for people who are not heterosexual or are not cisgender. Originally meaning ‘strange’ or ‘peculiar’, queer came to be used pejoratively against those with same-sex desires or relationships in the late 19th century. Wikipedia
decrans
Someone needs to take a Queer Studies class and adopt our Orwellian jargon! Remind me how y’all differentiate yourselves from right-wing evangelical cultists again…
Kangol2
So many great films and performances this year. I think Oppenheimer is the film to beat because it’s huge, complex and has excellent performances, but I’m glad to see actors like Colman Domingo, Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lily Gladstone, and America Ferrara nominated (not a fan of the Barbie movie but I know millions of people are). Natalie Portman was very good in May December and deserved a nod too.
abfab
Barbie had lots of good messages. And America was so funny. Her daughter too.
Kangol2
I appreciated Barbie’s messages and many of the performances, but I found the film as a whole forced, unfunny (except for Will Ferrell), preachy, and, though I am a progressive person politically, a bit of liberal Hollywood dreck. It wasn’t for me. Millions of people loved it, which I acknowledge, but I found it a bore.
smittoons
Would have loved to see All of Us Strangers in the mix, but it’s a small film up against fierce competition. Hard to say who Andrew Scott deserved to displace from the Best Actor list, for example.
abfab
NO to Oppenhiemer! Love the science, hated the background music which was louder than most of the actors poorly written lines. It was a real bomb.
Pietro D
YOU are WRONG! You are the BOMB because everything you just said about Oppenheimer is not true.
Evidently, you muct be a MORON!
Mister P
Queer is a term of inclusion that welcomes everyone regardless of likes, dislikes, masc or fem tall or short you name it. All genders. All orientations. All are welcome.
One big umbrella. So you are welcome too Shaves.
Mister P
Inclusive rather than exclusive.
eidolonnyc
Umbrella one-size-fits-all instead of singling out the individuals standing underneath it.
ShaverC
It’s redundant, because “Q” is included in the alphabet (LGBTQIA+). Plus what you said still doesn’t make it anything other than just a different term for someone gay/bi/lesbian. Trans people aren’t necessarily gay so our little alphabet should be LGB. The rest doesn’t make sense. I don’t even know what IA refers to, and then of course a “plus” in case someone makes up another nonsense sexuality or sex.
dbmcvey
This is great, but I have a whole lot of films I need to catch up on.
Mister P
Fine. Go away then you queer.