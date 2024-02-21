Joe Locke’s big tease, Courtney Act’s birthday cakes & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Joe Locke, Getty Images (left), Instagram, @courtneyact (center), Kali Reis in ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ HBO (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Your daily dose of fabulousi-TEA Subscribe to our daily newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.

Culture Catch-Up

LIPS OF AN ANGEL: Back before he was a blockbuster star, Tom Hardy was an openly bi-curious model who perfected the art of the “duck face” selfie. Thanks to a set of resurfaced modeling polaroids, everyone’s getting all heated over the man he was—and still is. [Read all about it on INTO]

CALL HER (EARTH) MOTHER: Queerties-nominated drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia just dropped a beautiful new anthem “Made It Through The Night” (complete with some stunning visuals) inspired by the way birds will sing in the morning as proof of their survival because, as she sees it, “pride is queer peoples’ birdsong.”

KNOCKOUT: The eerie finale of True Detective: Night Country has proven to be a divisive one, but it definitely feels… childish that original series creator Nic Pizzolatto has been hating on the latest season. Queer star Kali Reis has the perfect response—and we wouldn’t want to mess with this former boxing champ! [Variety]

STRANGE BEHAVIOR: Andrew Scott hit the BAFTAs red carpet in support of All Of Us Strangers where he was subject to what seemed like a very pointed line of questioning about Barry Keoghan’s nude scene in Saltburn—we guess just because he’s a gay man? It got uncomfortable fast! [Read all about it on Queerty]

GOLDEN GLOBES: But speaking of Barry: Vanity Fair just premiered its gorgeous annual Hollywood Issue featuring Queerty favorite cover stars like Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone, and Pedro Pascal, plus a glimpse of Keoghan… well, just watch the clip to the end. Trust us. [Vanity Fair]

Presenting the 30th annual #VFHollywood Issue, our cheekiest yet, starring Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.



?: https://t.co/q98NkynQzU… pic.twitter.com/S5ID11nPag — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 21, 2024

A COUPLE OF JOKERS: Future Oscars emcee and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has found himself in the crosshairs of George Santos, with the disgraced politician suing for using his Cameos on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The host jokes the fraudster’s legal action is a “dream come true.” [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

TAKE A BOW: It was a rollercoaster of a weekend for Queen Madonna who took a nasty tumble on stage during at the Seattle stop of her Celebration Tour, but also got decades-in-the-making vindication for one of the greatest snubs in pop history: Being left out of “We Are The World.” [Read all about it on Queerty]

SCORE!: The story of an underdog athlete obsessed with taking down the hot, mean gays who denied him for their LGBTQ+ soccer team? We’ve been waiting for a sports comedy that’s “too gay to function,” and Mean Goals sounds like a slam dunk! (Oops, are we mixing up our sports metaphors here?) The comedic short film to-be is currently in the crowdfunding process, so now’s your chance to be part of the team! [Film Independent]

WATER OFF A DUCK’S BACK: We’re less than a month away from Queen Of All Queens Jinkx Monsoon taking the stage at our 2024 Queerties Awards alongside the night’s special honoree Paula Abdul. Apparently the two have met before, just… don’t ask Jinxk for the details. [Read all about it on INTO]

INTO THE PEACH PIT: It’s been nearly 24 years since Canadian pop-punk provocateur Peaches enlightened the world with her face-melting Teaches Of Peaches album. A new documentary is set to give us an all-access pass to the anniversary tour, proving why the boys and girls else still wanna be her.

WHAT A TEASE: Joe Locke took a break from his Broadway run in Sweeney Todd to spill some tea on the upcoming season of Heartstopper—he describes it as grown-up and “hormonal”—and his still-mysterious role in Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which *GAY GASP* just might include a duet with Patti Lupone?? [Variety]

SASHAY THIS WAY: While rumors abound that RuPaul is stepping down from hosting duties on Drag Race Down Under, fan favorite Aussie queen Courtney Act is all hot and (un)bothered in some fit and flirty gym photos to celebrate her birthday. And, look, she even got us some birthday cake!

The Final Hump

One of the best—and gayest—movies of the past year, All Of Us Strangers, finally streams on Hulu (and will be available via digital retailers) this Thursday, February 22, so you can watch along and sob in the privacy of your own home. Director Andrew Haigh’s powerful and deeply personal film follows a lonely forty-something gay man (Andrew Scott) who strikes up a romance with a young neighbor (Paul Mescal), while also reconnecting with his parents (Claire Foy, Jamie Bell) who—actually, if you don’t know the story yet, just trust us and let this gorgeous, emotional experience wash over you. Queerty is honored to share an exclusive first look at the digital release’s special features, which details the similarities between Andrews Haigh and Scott, and the important role clothing plays in bringing this journey to the screen.

All Of Us Strangers might’ve been snubbed by the Oscars, but there’s still time to help it avoid the same fate at the 2024 Queerties Awards! Today and tomorrow are your final days to vote for the film and all your favorites from the past year in LGBTQ+ entertainment, so don’t forget to make your voice heard!